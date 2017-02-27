EDITORIAL: Farmajo, don’t let Somalia fail again

Editorial

Somalia is slowly shedding the tag of failed state, especially following the smooth transition from Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud to new President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who was inaugurated on February 22.

This is the second time the people of Somalia are keeping to the tradition of not re-electing the incumbent. In 2012, the then president Sheikh Shariff Ahmed also enabled a smooth transfer of power to the newly elected Mohamud.

While Somalia has been classified as a failed state since 1991, when the government of Said Barre fell, the country’s capacity to respect election results has put many African countries to shame.

Now President Farmajo will be presiding over a second federal government facing as many challenges as the outgoing Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud. He, however, managed to lay the foundation for a stable Somalia.

He initiated the implementation of the Somalia Charter by creating five federal regional states. President Farmajo now must ensure that there is a smooth working relationship between the centre and federal states that are just taking shape.

But that is the only thing he has inherited from the outgoing president. He has to start the national reconciliation and inter-clan political dialogue, ensure a comprehensive constitutional review, liberate the country from the grip of Al Shabaab, reform the economy and ensure that businesses pay tax. Above all, he must fight official corruption and ensure that one person one vote becomes a reality in 2020.

One of the major weaknesses of the Somali state is lack of oversight. Institutions in the financial sector such as the Treasury and Central Bank are exposed to manipulation by politicians. This means that a country that depends entirely on donors except for the $20 million annual earnings from the port, cannot account for its expenditure.

The country has not been able to deliver on social services such as education and health. The majority of the youth who make up 65 per cent of the population are unemployed and susceptible to manipulation by Al Shabaab.

President Farmajo says that his first priority is security, yet he needs to deliver on basic services to liberate the country from the Al Shabaab ideology, which survives in a vacuum. The new government needs to persuade the huge number of Somalis in the diaspora to come back and invest at home.

This can only happen if they are assured of security. Last year, the two million Somalis living in the diaspora sent approximately $1.4 billion home.

But President Farmajo cannot undertake these reforms alone. He needs even stronger international support than was given to his predecessor, given that the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) is planning to withdraw by the end of 2020.

First, the international community must help Somalia fund the training and equipping at least 30,000 Somali National Army troops to enable the country to take care of its own security without depending on Amisom.