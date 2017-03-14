EDITORIAL: Save our freshwater resources

Editorial

The governments of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are taking measures to stem the haemorrhage of fish stocks from Lake Victoria and other water bodies within their borders by declaring seasons of complete closure of all fishing activity.

This is in addition to other measures like burning of illegal fishing nets, and keeping foreign nationals from each other’s territorial waters, especially in respect of Lakes Victoria and Albert on the Uganda Democratic Republic of Congo border and Lake Nyasa/Malawi between Tanzania and Malawi.

There is good reason to back the governments’ actions; fish stocks have been dwindling, unscrupulous people have deployed undersize fishing nets and are capturing immature fish denying them a chance to reproduce, factories built along the shoreline of Lake Victoria have closed for lack of fish to process, risking millions of dollars in forex revenues from what only a few years ago seemed like the region’s most underexploited revenue source.

The Nile Perch, introduced in Ugandan waters shortly after Independence, has been the prime export of the region. It takes about nine months to mature and left free to grow can reach up to six feet in length and anything from 150-200 kilogrammes of live weight.

The Nile Tilapia, another popular fish in Lake Victoria, takes about six months to reach maturity. But the Nile perch that has lately been coming out of the lake is sometimes the size of a man’s palm! And size aside, catches have shrunk significantly.

The question arises: Are the governments not doing too little too late? Where were they when the haemorrhage was being perpetuated? What will be the fate of the hundreds of thousands of fishing people whose entire livelihood is dependent on the waters bodies remaining open?

Is it all the fault of greedy fishermen or have government enforcement systems and other players been complicit? And is there long term plans to ensure sustainability once the stocks recover?

The Uganda government has deployed the army, Kenya is planning the same to enforce the ban, but these actions are coming at a time when the region is grappling with biting famine in many areas. Will a balance be struck between the need for current conservation and the sustenance of the dependent communities?

The measures being taken should not worsen an already bad food situation in the region. While significant investment has been made by both governments and private citizens to promote private growing of fish, they are yet to reach the quantities necessary to satisfy the huge demand.

It is also important that while the challenge of overfishing and use of undersize nets is a major problem, destruction of breeding grounds for fish through pollution is potentially an even bigger challenge.

Several parts of Lake Victoria in all the three countries that share it are choking on algae and the water hyacinth, a weed that keeps coming back despite the millions of dollars invested in its containment.