EDITORIAL: ICC petition adds new twist to Uganda killings

Editorial

What started off as political grandstanding suddenly became a grave matter this week when the International Criminal Court acknowledged receipt of a petition over the actions in the western district of Kasese last November of President Yoweri Museveni, Brigadier Peter Elwelu, the commander of the army’s 2nd Division, and Asuman Mugenyi, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of operations — as a result of which actions more than 100 people are said to have been killed.

The petition, which calls for an investigation into the killings, was filed by the political leaders of Kasese district, led by Winnie Kiiza, the leader of the opposition in the Ugandan parliament.

Although the ICC cautions the petitioners that its acknowledgement of receipt should not be construed to mean an investigation has commenced, the development cannot be taken lightly.

For one, it opens the possibility that private citizens can pierce the veil of national laws that protect African incumbents from prosecution for their actions. This is bound to send ripples well beyond Uganda and give fresh impetus to the so far haphazard attempts by a number of African states to withdraw from the Rome Statute.

While President Museveni is yet to react to the news, his silence emphasises the personal dilemma the petition presents.

Uganda is in the unique position of being both a beneficiary and adversary of the ICC. Securing indictments against the Lord’s Resistance Army and several of its leaders in the early 2000s was pivotal to turning the tide of the conflict against the ragtag but intractable rebel force that had held northern Uganda hostage for the better part of two decades.

The indictments forced the isolation that disrupted the LRA’s political and logistics networks, culminating in its retreat into Central Africa where an international hunt for its remnants continues.

Yet, the same Museveni has been bellicose towards the ICC of late, variously describing its officials as a bunch of “useless people.” He has also been vocal at different continental fora where Africa’s relationship with the ICC has been discussed.

Most vexing for Museveni, however, is that the petition entered the ICC registration just as he had initiated his trademark extrajudicial efforts to extricate himself and the country from the Kasese crisis that led to the arrest and detention of Bukonzo king Charles Wesley Mumbere, on charges of murder.

While it is too early to tell what course events will take, and whether it advances or not, the petition to the ICC is significant in two ways. It is an important reality check that should awaken African leaders to the dawn of a world that has been compressed into a much smaller place by both technology and international statutes and conventions.

It also reminds us of the need for restraint in the exercise of power and the building of conditions that give citizens avenues for seeking unfettered justice and redress.