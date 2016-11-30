EDITORIAL: ICC must not bend too far backwards

Editorial

The International Criminal Court may have a white bias but impunity must discard its black character.

Threats to withdraw from the ICC by Burundi, South Africa, the Gambia and more recently Russia, have raised alarm across the globe about the future of an institution seen as central to an evolving, if still faulty, international criminal justice system.

Acceded to by 124 countries, the ICC was conceived as a court of last resort for victims of crimes against humanity when national justice systems in member countries fail to live up to their duty.

But the 18-year-old Court now faces an existential crisis as some Rome Statute member states accuse it of selective prosecution and are threatening to quit. Trying to tap into anti-colonial sentiments, some African leaders argue that the Court is biased because virtually all suspects on the Court’s wanted list are African.

The pressure has elicited concessions, with the Court opening up to dialogue over possible reforms. This is a positive development but it is inherently risky, especially for the millions of African victims caught between anarchic non-state actors and governments that have little regard for human rights when exercising their mandate of coercion.

Dialogue in itself should not be a bad idea if it were used to remove imbalances, real or imagined, and leads to a common understanding and purpose of the Court among the state parties. It would be a disaster if it results in concessions that give immunity to sitting heads of state who in Africa are often the fount of impunity.

It is also interesting that while they cite bias against Africans, none of the countries leading the opt-out brigade have found fault with the Court’s decisions against warlords such as Charles Taylor, Thomas Lubanga and the like, who have been convicted by the ICC.

There is a need for more credible evidence therefore before South Africa, The Gambia and Burundi can persuade observers that their move is not an attempt at self-preservation. For instance, evidence suggests that South Africa is using the threat of withdrawal to extricate itself from a domestic process where the government was facing charges of hosting and failing to apprehend Sudanese President Hassan Omar Bashir, who was indicted by the Court in 2009 and international arrest warrants issued.

While the complaints about the balance of power are a legitimate concern, they can hardly be a justification for the rushed withdrawals, because this is an entirely separate track that can only be resolved through protracted dialogue that will possibly take decades to yield any results.

Such a stand is disappointing because it reveals one thing — that the proponents want to have their cake and eat it too. An example is ambivalent Uganda, which has taken a number of cases to the ICC and benefited from the forced co-operation in apprehending suspects that led to abatement of the two-decade old war against the Lord’s Resistance Army, but now also wants to be counted among those aggrieved by the ICC.