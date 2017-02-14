EDITORIAL: East African polls and the discontents thereof

Editorial

The just concluded election in Somalia has proved that polls in East Africa can be based on issues and not ethnicity or other extraneous factors.

Somalia’s former prime minister, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, was elected president on February 8, defying the long-held determinants such as clan and money.

Despite being a Darood, his support cut across clan lines, shattering the myth of the clan factor in the Somalia elections. Moreover, this time around, money did not influence the outcome of the elections.

The people were interested in electing a person who has the capacity to deal with pressing challenges such as security, official corruption, economic recovery and the unity of the country.

In essence, the people of Somalia — despite not having had a stable government since 1991 — have proved that they can think about their nation first rather than individuals.

This is a serious challenge for Kenya and Rwanda, which are also holding elections this year. There is growing concern in Kenya that the two leading political entities — Jubilee and the newly formed opposition alliance, Nasa — are polarising the country into ethnic enclaves.

The ongoing mass voter registration has been turned into competition between Jubilee and Nasa over who can register more voters from their so-called strongholds with the objective of having the psychological edge before the August 8 general election.

Instead of voter registration presenting an opportunity for Kenyans to willingly participate in electing a government that can articulate issues close to their hearts, it has been turned into a competition for numbers as the issues affecting ordinary citizens are thrust to the backburner.

Unregistered voters are being enticed with such mundane gifts as a 2kg packet of maize flour, or are being coerced by threats of denial of basic services for the sake of swelling the numbers.

Currently, the biggest challenge facing Kenya is drought, with 2.7 million Kenyans already needing food aid. The country needs practical food security policies to deal with distribution and storage. A lot of food goes to waste because of poor storage facilities, while the country lacks a coherent distribution network where food can be moved from abundant areas to regions experiencing scarcity.

Then there is the issue of youth unemployment that is invariably linked to insecurity. The unemployed youth are susceptible to radicalisation and recruitment into terror groups. These are issues the Kenyan political elite are not addressing in their preoccupation with creating ethnic voting machines.

In Rwanda, also scheduled to hold elections in August, the genocide law blocks free speech and political competition. Any opposition that could articulate alternative views is practically dead. Demands by the Green Party for a raft of electoral reforms such as allowing political parties to accept external funding, have been curtly dismissed.

Like in most countries in the region, elections in Rwanda are likely to be a routine exercise that does not give citizens the opportunity to constructively engage politicians on issues and challenges they face in the 21st century.