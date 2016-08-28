EDITORIAL: Oil and gas race: What’s the hurry?

Editorial

The end of the Rio Olympics appear to have set off another contest in East Africa, one that could prove a watershed in the region’s economic prospects.

Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania and Uganda have in the past week shown signs of a sibling rivalry over the bragging rights for bringing oil and gas to the market first.

Despite neither a plant nor pipeline being in place, Tanzanian President John Magufuli has ordered that exploitation of natural gas begin as a matter of urgency.

Tullow Oil has announced that it will bring Kenya’s first barrels of crude oil to the market from March next year. The crude theme extends to the logistics of delivering the oil to the Mombasa refinery.

Trucks will be expected to ferry 2,000 barrels daily along a $32 million road meant to accommodate the bulk cargo for loading on rail wagons; meanwhile, a $400 million pipeline to the proposed Lamu port on the Indian Ocean received Cabinet approval three weeks ago.

Uganda and Tanzania are reaching out to the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is yet to discover hydrocarbons, to join its oil infrastructure projects. Mozambique had hoped to be the first off the blocks with its natural gas but that appears to have been put paid to by investor concerns over the legislative framework.

Granted that extracting a resource with the potential to earn a country unheralded amounts of foreign exchange deserves urgency, putting the cart before the horse could see these countries set off on path of regrets, especially with regard to the economics of exploitation and accountability.

Even with essential infrastructure in place, the first thing that needs to be established is an enabling legislative framework negotiated between investors and government at the national and subsidiary levels as well as the communities affected.

That is why the back and forth in Mozambique over ownership of the resource and sharing of proceeds should be encouraged in the East Africa countries too. Disputes over the land on which the infrastructure is to be built are so rife in Kenya and Tanzania that the risk of sabotage looms large unless consensus is reached.

In Uganda, environmental concerns are yet to be fully addressed and any extraction that does not provide adequate mitigation should be discouraged. If governments do not get the legislative regime right, investors, with the exception of the shadowy type, are unlikely to inject money into activities like logistics and security that support oil production or the chemical industries that feed off it.

Already, the investment outlook for upstream oil and gas activities is looking bleak because of low oil prices.

As the majors pursue prospects with high potential for finding reserves, the minors are struggling to raise money even through sale of licensing rights. That has left the field to public sector players who have to lobby to persuade their governments to support their activities.

That does not augur well for East Africa, which needs massive infrastructure – heated pipelines or trucks, refineries, ports, roads, storage – to efficiently produce and sell oil.