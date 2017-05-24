EDITORIAL: Is the grand SGR project running out of steam?

Editorial

In a replay of the dilemma it faced before its decision to export its oil via a pipeline across Tanzania, Uganda finds itself in another Catch 22 situation.

The project in question this time is its standard gauge railway, which was predicated on Kenya bringing its line all the way from Mombasa to the Malaba border post.

With Kenya now wanting its SGR to terminate at Kisumu, the Uganda section would be rendered unviable, meaning it cannot attract financiers; a prospect foreseen by Rwanda, which decided last year to link its line to the Tanzanian SGR.

Landlocked Uganda has no easy options seeing that the Tanzania side is also struggling to get financiers despite President John Magufuli’s entreaties to each dignitary who visits Dar es Salaam. Kenya is steaming ahead with its SGR thanks to borrowing at nearly shylock rates that has kept Chinese development banks interested.

Whenever a lender balks at a business proposal, two things come to mind. First, the viability of the project is cast into doubt and second, the associated reputation risks are not worth the trouble. Related to the first is the calculation that the borrower has no ability to repay.

With Chinese lenders not so strict on governance and environmental concerns as their Western counterparts, sustainability appears the reason why the SGR and other EAC infrastructure projects are not easily finding takers.

One of the contributors to this is the way projects that were conceived as regional in scope, with EAC master plans to boot, have been confined to national borders as political imperatives take over. The Uganda SGR is one such casualty.

Under the East Africa Railway Masterplan meant to upgrade old and build new lines, the Mombasa-Bujumbura line passing through Nairobi, Rongai, Tororo, Kampala and Kigali was to be prioritised as a backbone.

The Tanzania line was to be later extended from Isaka to Kigali in Rwanda and from Keza to Musongati in Burundi. It was only after the rail loop was completed that extensions to towns in each country and to DRC, South Sudan and Ethiopia were to be considered.

With Uganda opting out of a shared pipeline with Kenya in favour of a route through Tanzania, an action that brought the viability of the Lamu-Juba-Addis rail into question, Kenya has focused on the backbone within its territory in the belief that once it develops Lake Victoria into a waterway, it will still attract business from its neighbours.

The unanswered question is: At what cost? In the pipeline case, it was proven that a disjointed system was not only more expensive but also reduced the viability of the pipelines with regard to return on investments.

Though no study has been done yet on the SGR with regard to costs, gaps in the linkages will reduce the throughput on rail and indirectly cost the countries through expensive movement of goods by road.

There is an increasing risk of East Africa being overinvested in infrastructure for bulk cargo movement that could leave the projects as white elephants in just three decades when the oil dividend, the main driver of the investments, is expected to nosedive.