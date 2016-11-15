EDITORIAL: Will the real Donald Trump please stand up

Editorial

There is no time in recent memory when the outcome of a US election caused so much anxiety across the globe.

While the global community was almost unanimous in their anticipation of a Hillary Clinton victory, the reality of Wednesday morning left a bitter aftertaste while analysts are yet to come up with a clear picture of what a Trump presidency means for international relations.

A key challenge in making sense of Trump is whether as president of the United States, he will be what he has shown himself to be — an inward-looking white supremacist. Although surprises cannot be completely ruled out, some of them may not be bad.

For one, the US is a very institutionalised society and unlike Africa where leaders generally do what they want without any effective restraints, our fears of Trump may well not materialise because as president, he will be governed by established institutions.

He will also have a lot of work to do given that his victory was more technical than popular — he ran away with the electoral college vote but the popular vote was won by Clinton by more than two million votes and more than 1.5 percentage points separating the candidates. Uniting America will probably keep him busy and train him to be more sensitive to the needs of others.

In the circumstances, Trump’s foreign and Africa policy are less likely to be driven by campaign rhetoric than by the famous “permanent interests” of the United States.

It is therefore unlikely that Trump will be any different from previous US administrations in trying to preserve or even enhance America’s political and economic hegemony although the tools he employs may be different.

And that is where both the challenge and opportunity for Africa are. After the customary congratulatory messages they sent out, Africa’s leaders need to now sit down and define their countries’ individual and pan African interests in engaging with Trump’s America. We need to prepare for a post-election Trump that is likely to be quite different from the runaway train we saw on the campaign trail.

A major shortcoming in the existing African compact with the US and other developed countries is the focus on aid rather than mutually beneficial market interactions.

One can safely anticipate that African capitals are worried about potential aid cuts, a reasonable concern because that is the chief help we get from our more developed counterparts.

And they have used it effectively to drive their cultural agenda. Still, this is an ace African leaders can counter by simply focusing on how to improve the material condition of their people. The current preoccupation with containing political opponents and locking them out of the national discourse often hands donors the tools to arm-twist and divert attention from the more pertinent issues.