EDITORIAL: The roots of Africa’s agri-pessimism

Editorial

Another conference on how hungry Africa can feed itself has just ended in Nairobi.

Granted, not all of the continent’s food insecurity arises from negligence; drought and lack of arable land come into the equation. But there is a sense in which more can be done not just by governments but by communities and individuals to increase food production.

A report by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa shows the continent spends $35 billion on food imports annually, with Nigeria contributing a third of the deficit.

Yet Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is well endowed with arable land, a favourable climate and earnings from oil (until the prices nosedived), meaning it can transform its agriculture to an extent of becoming the continent’s granary.

It has not done so, as Africa Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina showed during his tenure as the country’s finance minister, because the leadership, like in other African countries, has set its sights on attracting investors to all but the agricultural sector.

The reasons for this are diverse but there is a niggling suspicion that agriculture does not offer the kind of fertile ground for corruption as does say, infrastructure.

There would also be little interest from investors in a sector where land, the key resource, is subject to a plethora of often rigid regulations by entities like governments, municipalities, communities and even clans. The frustrations extraction companies encounter from activists and politicians before rolling out projects may just have served to scare away investors.

For starters, African countries need to reform land tenure to allow for predictable commercial use of land by investors, be they local or foreign.

Paradoxically, fiscal and cash incentives hardly improve the plight of farmers or field productivity. Tired soils and improper farming methods come into play necessitating the use of modern technology.

While governments and community-based organisations have done a lot to increase awareness, the distribution of subsidised inputs has been haphazard, so much so that the fertilisers, seeds, harvesters and dryers rarely reach the intended recipients.

This has created a parallel system where middlemen collude with government officials to ensure the incentives get to the farmers at prevailing market prices.

This speaks to the need for technology, foremost for delivery of the subsidies and other services to recipients through mobile phone vouchers, which have proven successful in some markets.

Appropriate technology is also urgently needed to alleviate the reliance on weather and seasonal cropping through greenhouses, water harvesting and irrigation. Even during a bumper harvest, farmers and countries are left with a bitter taste in the mouth by post-harvest losses caused by poor harvesting, storage and marketing structures.

These deficiencies point in a word to the dearth of affordable financing at the farm level where innovations like warehouse grain receipts would come in handy.