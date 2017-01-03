EDITORIAL: If you thought 2016 was bad, think again

Editorial

Buckle up for a tumultuous 2017.

If any event rattled the world in 2016, it was the election last month of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. As is happening in other capitals around the world, East Africa is still trying to figure out just what this development is going to mean for bilateral relations – especially economic and military support.

Our leaders cannot be faulted for devoting time to puzzling over such issues. But there are more ominous developments. With global economic growth predicted to slip further this year, Opec hankering to raise oil prices and the Fed’s recent rate move, East African economies face uncertainty in the coming year.

This comes at a time of heavy borrowing by governments in the region to finance large infrastructure projects. Kenya’s debt is well past half its GDP, Uganda has already committed more than a third its annual output in debt and 16 per cent of the annual budget now goes to debt servicing. Tanzania, already hit by the drop in commodity prices, will need to rebalance its economy but still needs money to finance development.

In the circumstances, predicted rate hikes by the Fed mean that the cost of borrowing will rise faster than earnings on the region’s external reserves. If oil prices rise even modestly, the region’s balance of payments position will deteriorate further. China, until recently the region’s fallback lender, is becoming more discerning in the wake of a slowdown in its own economy.

That calls for more restraint but with the exception of Rwanda and Tanzania, the behaviour of governments in the region shows little regard for caution. Uganda is already in a bind, struggling to finance recurrent expenditure; Kenya has been borrowing for consumption while the fight against grand corruption in both countries provides little reason to cheer.

From a security perspective, the region is suspended between fear and hope. Terror remains a major concern amid uncertainty over continuing international support for the African Union peacekeeping forces in Somalia. In addition, leaders must find viable solutions to unrest in the DRC, Burundi and South Sudan, which continue to burden neighbours with refugees and security challenges.

Internal cohesion is also under test in Kenya and Uganda. Sabre-rattling ahead of the 2017 polls in Kenya and the seeming lack of willingness to accommodate oppositions concerns over the transparency of the ballot can lead to unwanted consequences.

Uganda has never quite united after last February’s presidential elections and post-election tensions tipped over last month, culminating in the death of more than 100 people in the western district of Kasese and the detention of the titular head of the Bakonzo, King Charles Wesley Mumbere.

Given the threats – both tangible and intangible – the best the region’s leaders can do is to unite their people around a common purpose. That would require more credible and accountable leadership, a focus on the real needs of the population and financial discipline.