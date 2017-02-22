EDITORIAL: EALA must not be distracted from its mandate

Editorial

It is a matter of great concern that the jockeying for positions and political differences between East African Community member states are threatening to derail the East African Legislative Assembly from its core objectives.

EALA is now facing another round of infighting following claims by former Speaker Margaret Nantongo Zziwa that she is the rightful holder of the post after the East African Court of Justice cleared her of all the charges that were used to remove her from the office in November 2014.

That means the 5th Plenary Session that is supposed to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, from March 5 to March 17, will be marked by acrimony as Ms Zziwa insists that she ought to be reinstated and that all the legislation that have been passed since November last year is essentially null and void.

Adding to the woes of the regional legislative body is the boycott by the nine Burundi members who say they will not attend the Kigali session because of political differences between Burundi and Rwanda.

This means that Burundi in future could claim that any legislation passed by the Assembly when its members were absent is not binding on it. This is the beginning of disintegration rather than the Assembly spearheading integration. Political differences among member states should not be allowed to derail the operations of the regional parliament.

The danger is that EALA will become unable to focus on its mandate to foster regional integration. Since its creation in November 2011, EALA as the legislative organ of the EAC has the core mandate to legislate on all matters relating to the operationalisation of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community.

Its other core mandate is debating and approving the budget of the Community; discussing the reports of the Audit Commission and any other reports referred to it by the Council of Ministers; and meeting with the national assemblies of member countries on matters relating to the Community.

But last year, the Assembly lost three plenaries as the members squabbled over the removal of Ms Zziwa. It remained in limbo for about four months as the Zziwa issue became political.

Unfortunately, the Treaty does not provide for a deputy, which means that it is at the Assembly is at the mercy of the Speaker. It has only three months to the end of its tenure but there are key Bills pending that may not be passed before it is dissolved by early June.

The Assembly is yet to pass important Bills such as the Plastic Bag Control Bill, the Mineral Resource Management Bill and the Gender Equality Bill. Then there are the national problems of member states that sometimes derail the functioning of the assembly.

While the Assembly has passed some important Bills in the past one year – such as the One Stop Border Post Act, the Conflict Management Act, and the one prohibiting female genital mutilation – most of them have not been operationalised as member states drag their feet.