EDITORIAL: Yet another last chance for South Sudan

Editorial

Can South Sudan be salvaged? That is the question currently doing the rounds as it emerges that key partners to the 2015 Peace Agreement are building a consensus that the peace deal should be renegotiated.

This presents a glimmer of hope for a country that is fast sinking into anarchy and possible genocide as the world looks on with indifference. The country is facing what the United Nations termed as the possible first genocide of the 21st century.

But the renewed call for a National Dialogue by President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar, albeit with reservations, has given the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad) a new opening to start engaging the warring parties with new ideas.

South Sudan stands the chance of becoming a forgotten failed state like Somalia because of fatigue. The country has been a disappointment; after 21 years of international efforts to release it from the shackles of Khartoum in 2011, it has been at war for three out of the five years of its Independence.

South Sudan is in some ways comparable to the Democratic Republic of Congo, which plunged into chaos soon after Independence in 1960. Like the DRC, South Sudan has been a victim of its immense natural resources in the form of oil, mineral and vast lands suitable for agriculture, as countries within the region and without compete to get a piece of the pie.

But that does not absolve the South Sudanese political leadership across board from driving the country to the brink of the precipice. They have allowed individual interests and self-preservation to destroy the country’s potential and the aspirations of the poor majority.

The population is now facing famine because of natural causes and the three-year civil war. Over two million people are internally displaced, and over 500,000 are living as refugees in Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Sudan.

That is why the new window of opportunity for renegotiation of the 2015 agreement must be taken seriously by regional countries whose economies and security have been hit hard by the war in South Sudan.

Kenya, for instance, as the rapporteur of the 2015 Peace Agreement and guarantor of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement that gave birth to South Sudan, must take the lead. Nairobi should reconsider its decision to withdraw troops from South Sudan and stay away from the peace process after a diplomatic tiff with the UN.

That was the message at the Igad extraordinary summit in Addis Ababa on December 9, which reiterated that there can be no peace in South Sudan without Kenya’s active participation.

Still, we recognise that the leaders of South Sudan face some challenges that will not be easy to overcome. Three years of civil war has serious damaged the social fabric of the once promising country. Ethnicity is rife, especially between the two leading communities — the Dinka and the Nuer.