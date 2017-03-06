EDITORIAL: Is opting for SADC a more natural evolution?

Editorial

Two ominous events occupied the minds of advocates and pundits of East African economic integration this week.

At the region’s southwesterly extremity, Burundi indicated it would be exiting the bloc in favour of joining the Southern Africa Development Community, SADC, while Tanzania, which will shortly be putting its telecoms industry on the market, has locked citizens of other member states out of the upcoming sector IPOs.

These two developments are the latest indicators yet of the long-glossed over subterranean tensions between the partner states in an economic bloc born out of the ashes of a previous disintegration.

It is worth noting that while economic grievances in the original Community found expression in the political implosion of 1977, this time round political grievances among the partners are manifesting through economic policy.

Burundi is trying to force concessions in its duel with Rwanda while Tanzania is still dealing with the hangover from the sharing of assets after the original EAC was dissolved. There is also the fear of Kenya’s overbearing status as the region’s business and economic hub and the implications this has for the progression of its smaller siblings.

A pertinent question at this point then should be whether this is a case of history repeating itself or whether there are any lessons that can inform attempts at cementing the widening rift.

The old Community collapsed primarily because of economic stagnation among member states that increasingly led to inward-looking policies that were at odds with the ideals of shared development. Today, the region is growing but the growth is way below population growth and job creation, once again triggering the same tensions and sentiments against integration.

It will be necessary to define a new paradigm for regional integration if the East African Community is to be saved. Some actions by the dissenters actually suggest that they appreciate the rationale for an economically integrated region. After a period of indifference, Tanzania is back in the game, fighting for a piece of the regional infrastructure pie. Burundi is also keen to open more efficient transport links to the sea.

Burundi and Tanzania may be guilty of cherry-picking but this approach may just offer the more natural evolution towards a durable integration. The two members’ location at the borderline of two economic blocs is also a source of temptation and sometimes confusion.

Both have historically gravitated towards SADC, which they have also often used as a tool for blackmailing the other member states of the EAC. Yet looked at in the wider scheme of things, SADC cannot be an alternative to the EAC for the duo.

Slowly but surely, Africa is moving towards a single economic space and the regional economic groupings such as the EAC and SADC are the building blocks of that not too distant future.