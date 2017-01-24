EDITORIAL: Jammeh is just the beginning, much still to be done

Editorial

African leaders, better known for sitting on their hands in the face of political and humanitarian crisis, have taken the right decision by blocking Gambian leader, Yahya Jammeh, from continuing to rule despite being defeated in the elections.

The quick action by the African Union Commission Chair Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to declare Jammeh’s rejection of the results as “null and avoid,” set the stage for the unprecedented removal of the African dictator by Africans.

The subsequent concerted move by the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to mobilise troops in Senegal ready for invasion by January 19, when Jammeh was constitutionally required to hand over power to the president-elect, has contributed to the peaceful exit of Jammeh.

Ecowas leaders had the backing of the United Nations Security Council, which voted on Thursday to approve the military intervention by the regional troops.

It saved the country from plunging into political disorder and loss of innocent lives, even after the Gambian people made history by removing a long serving dictator through the ballot.

After initially accepting defeat by opposition candidate Adama Barrow when the latter was declared the winner by the electoral commission on December 5, Mr Jammeh later changed his mind and tried to cling to power, citing electoral irregularities.

Jammeh’s attempt to demand amnesty for any crimes that he may have committed during his 22 years in power and for him to be allowed to stay in The Gambia, at his home village of Kanilai, were all rejected in a style that could serve as warning to African leaders who cling to power beyond their constitutional terms.

However, while the AU may have earned some credibility for upholding democracy, The Gambia remains an exception rather than the norm. At the same time last year, the continental body suffered global ridicule when it failed to send 5,000 troops to Burundi to stabilise the country after President Pierre Nkurunziza plunged the country into chaos by insisting on an unconstitutional third term.

Due to conflict of interests in the region and the AU’s inability to finance its own intervention despite diplomatic support by the former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon, the Eastern Africa Standby Force that had set aside 5,000 troops, failed to intervene.

The East African Community instead initiated the Intra-Burundi Dialogue led by chief mediator President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa as the facilitator. But the dialogue still face uncertainty because the government has refused to negotiate with the opposition.

The AU also failed to act when President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo failed to hold election and leave office by December 19 last year.