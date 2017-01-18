When presidenting is done well, it can really be inspiring

Comment

Elsie Eyakuze. PHOTO | FILE

It is untoward to express anything stronger than a slightly reserved admiration for another country’s leader. Positive commentary on their administrative prowess is permissible, maybe even suggestions that what they are doing in their own country could be adopted in your own.

Beyond that, though, and things get a bit iffy. One must be circumspect: Like praising someone’s spouse to their face, don’t take things into the zone of awkwardness.

Barack Hussein Obama, though. What a trial it has been to keep a cool head about that guy. In preparation for his no longer being my platonic ideal of a head of state, I have been reading critiques of his administration and indeed – thank goodness – he is flawed.

Two complaints in particular have saddened me deeply: That the press has never had less access to and freedom reporting on a regime than during his stay at the White House; and the horrendous amount of people who have been bombed by American drones.

That he is not a Kumbayah pacifist was evident in his untoward gloating about having killed Osama bin Laden. Also, let’s not even begin with anything that includes “trade” and “partnership” in the title because that’s where some true ugly resides.

So a bit of a control freak, and all too willing to continue the bellicose American traditions and their rabid neo-capitalist agenda. And yet, there he is trying to convince his country-mates that affordable health is a good thing, that subsidising it is progressive.

Then there’s the whole dandling of babies and being a great orator (swoon) and having the ability to keep his temper in check no matter how much stupidity gets thrown at him. Statecraft has never looked so effortless and so appealingly cool.

That’s a problem. No one that charming, that consummate should be allowed anywhere near one’s critical faculties, which is why I have chosen to try to regard Obama and his administration as a cautionary tale, one taught to me by Jakaya Kikwete, about the appeal of people who say what you want to hear.

For the record, I do miss Jay Kay and always knew I would, for a very specific quality of his: The media and entertainment industries flourished under his languid patronage.

Likewise I will miss Obama, though it is really not my place to do so. This is not a guy you want to grab a beer with, what a waste of intellectual opportunity. This is a guy you want to play a few super-competitive games of Bao with under the village centre tree while simultaneously discussing things of great importance.

The meaning of life, the architecture of democracies for present and future republics, the raising of happy children, how to make sure your tailor hooks you up with suits that fits just exactly right, workout routines for crushingly busy people, nyama choma recipes, the morality of political assassinations, economic slavery.

Leadership is problematic, and far too often people put in positions of great power are overwhelmed by their jobs. For this reason, I am firmly in the camp of people who are interested in any exploration of post-presidential democratic state design.

But sometimes, some lady or dude comes along and you are reminded that when presidenting is done well, it can really be inspiring on a public and a private level.

Although I admire Obama because of course I share most of his views on the things that matter to me, it has been a particular pleasure reading those of his critics who do not share his politics at all but who admire him as an opponent.