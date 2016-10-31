Out of the mouths of babes? Yes, corruption is OK and the youth are just being honest!

Comment

Elsie Eyakuze. PHOTO | FILE

So there’s been some to-do about the Aga Khan East African Institute’s survey on Kenyan youth. Apparently Kenyan youth are alright with corruption in its various forms, and willing to participate in it if need be.

A similar study was done by the Institute for Security Studies on South African youth and reported on last year. They found that young South Africans were not averse to the idea of corruption either.

In many of our African countries I suspect you will find that young people consider the public sector a fine place to make a fast and illegal buck. And those who cannot make it there see no problem with greasing palms as a way to make life smoother.

Closer to home, a University of Dar es Salaam study by the East Africa Institute found that Tanzanian youth are pretty much in step with their counterparts. What made this interesting is that the study respondents in all countries did not see a contradiction between believing in a beautiful future where a decent income and social services would be widely available while being okay with graft.

Who can blame them? It is the world they grew up in. It is the world that I grew up in. Youth are always a bit too optimistic and inexperienced to really make a society crooked, that is the job of cynical, greedy old matriarchs and patriarchs.

Unfortunately for them, as they go about the business of getting ahead by any means necessary and practicing a basic daily form of hypocrisy, their offspring are watching. In this environment, how are “youth” supposed to conclude that it is unnatural to adhere strictly to an ethical faith while contentedly receiving bribes, grabbing land and practicing tribalism and nepotism?

I suspect what young minds do to manage our societies’ ethical contradictions is to accept them. African youth are surprisingly zen, folks, super-wise. It is what it takes to believe that you have a future in a world that is bemusingly hostile for inexplicable reasons.

One common feature of our cultures is the moronic upholding of the Head of State as an exemplary and unassailable human being. There is nothing about this practice that has ever made sense in any polity but we insist that it’s the patriotic thing. Which leads to much comedy because our Heads of State are so very, very, very human.

In Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa if you are asked as a young person to admire your current Head of State it will take some mental acrobatics. There is denial of any evidence of unsuitability to rule based on personal history and intellectual achievement.

There is pretence that corruption never has tainted their reign. There is the need to look aside as individuals claim to be democratic while behaving in the most autocratic ways. Why put yourself through the drama? Just admire them for being Machiavellian and dispense outright with all pretences towards ethics. That’s the smart thing to do, so the kids are doing it.

I use presidents as a stand-in for people in positions of privilege and power in our societies. I am really talking about our ministers — both governmental and spiritual. Our mothers and fathers, our uncles and brothers, the rich and educated, the entrepreneurs of all stripes.

We are the ones who have fostered a generation that is alert, aware of the moral flexibility of the societies they live in and able to articulate it without shame. In admitting what role corruption might play in their futures, the youth have yet again put us to shame with their honesty and I love them for it. Out of the mouths of babes, eh?

As far as I can tell, that is the most important finding of the studies cited above. So what? Everybody knows we live in a world of shades of grey but it took the courage of youth to name it thus and ignore the masquerade of black and white morality we labour under. It is because of this honesty that I look forward to living in the world that they might forge, if we let them.

It will be a beautiful place where transaction will be accepted for exactly what it is: whether it be money for love, love for a job, a job for dignity, et cetera. In this world it will be much easier to make informed choices, even if they are the devil’s deal, because there is no need to lie about why one would do so.