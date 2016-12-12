Post-Jammeh, all eyes on Museveni... (Dream on)

Comment

I despised Gambia’s outgoing President Yahya Jammeh.

He was a nasty strongman who cracked down on the opposition, civil society and the media.

Now, after last week’s election there, I hate the man. That is because after some of us had for years heaped scorn and derision on him, he has now put us in a spot – we have no choice but to praise him for overseeing a free election.

Also, for conceding defeat very publicly. This is not the way this was supposed to go down. Jammeh became the first African gunman president – who either came to power in a coup or through a rebellion – to so promptly concede defeat.

In the months ahead of the election, he had done everything to indicate he was intent on continuing his 22 years in power.

He rejected independent election observers. He hammered the opposition, and even killed some of them. Then on the eve of the election, he shut down the Internet and blocked international calls.

Whenever that happens, as we have seen in Burundi and Uganda, election night usually ends badly.

The surprise over what Jammeh did was so huge, there are people who are saying that until January, after he has handed over, and Adama Barrow is sworn in, they are not calling the election over.

Those who are keeping count, saying African Big Men are feeling let down by Jammeh, are hoping he will “see sense” and change his mind, and therefore hardly any of them have sent Barrow a congratulatory message.

Capturing their disappointment, that funny chap who runs the “President Obiang” parody account tweeted last Friday, “It is a sad day for all of Africa’s strong leaders when one of our own forgets to rig an election.”

So for now, it is mostly former opposition candidates who won elections not too long ago, like Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, who is sending congratulations to Banjul.

That we have to commend Jammeh for not rigging an election (which he isn’t supposed to do), as his peers routinely do, and are stunned that he conceded defeat (which he is supposed to do) just shows how desperate conditions for democracy in Africa still are.

However, it is these small mercies, half steps and sometimes the “untimely” death of a strongman, which drive democracy on our continent.

From Angola, after nearly 40 years, as Jammeh waved the white flag, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos announced he would step down before the 2017 elections.