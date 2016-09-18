Women of Grace Agenda show that love conquers all

Comment

Last week, I met the founder of Grace Agenda, a collective of 124 women across the country.

Why did she found this collective?

Because, she recounts, she was raped during the post-election violence of 2007/8. Because that rape resulted in an unwanted pregnancy. Because she tried, unsuccessfully, to terminate that pregnancy a couple of times. Because, in the end, she had the baby. That little girl — now eight years old — is (apparently and fortunately) the much-beloved baby of the family.

In the course of various meetings and counselling sessions for survivors of rape from that period, she realised there were many women like her, who were impregnated by their rapists. Who didn’t want to bring their pregnancies to term. But who had no choice but to do so.

For lack of access to a gynaecologist. Or lack of knowledge of the laws enabling termination. Or lack of funding to pay for termination services. Or — most debilitating — because of religious exhortations to do what their bodies and minds desperately didn’t want to do.

The 124 women in her collective have all borne children conceived from rape. Some women were physically disabled during the period and were unable to protect themselves from rape. Some women’s rape was so brutal that they themselves were physically damaged and disabled by it. Some of their children were physically damaged or disabled by their futile attempts to terminate the pregnancies themselves.

Then there is the stigma. Women with partners who weren’t strong enough to support them through it and stay with them. Women whose families and communities completely rejected them and their children for the same reason. Meaning that many of these women are mothers on their own — without even the family or social support structures available to many other single parents.

Then there are the still-sexist administration and bureaucratic procedures. The hospital staff who won’t let them register the births of their children without naming a father (when, obviously, not all rapists are known). Or worse, the personnel at the Registration of Persons who also won’t let them register their children without naming a father. And, without registration, one can’t register for school. Or any other (admittedly paltry) social services.

These children are now eight years old. What, the women wonder, are they to tell them when they begin to ask the inevitable questions about who their fathers were?

Grace Agenda serves as a space within which these 124 women can share their experiences. It is now also part of the National Victims’ Network initiated by the Kenya Human Rights Commission. That includes the families of the assassinated and the survivors of our massacres.

The collective’s name is apt. For I met this person, I heard her story and I knew I simply do not have the grace that she — or any of the other women — must have.

These are the ironies and tragedies we live with. These are the women who have the grace and strength to live on, regardless. To love their children, regardless. They put us all to shame.