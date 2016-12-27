Women have what it takes to rise to the top; now afford them an equal opportunity

Comment

Girls being born anywhere in the world today will in many cases have more freedom, access to better education, possess much more information, work in more diverse careers and earn better incomes than their female forebears.

But a significant number of women are still held back by discriminatory practices in conservative societies.

There is also no doubt that religious, cultural, political and economic prescriptions concocted by men, and sometimes abetted by women, continue to give men an advantage in many spheres of life and hamper women from doing better.

In more open and free societies, women continue to achieve less than their true potential due to male control of opportunities, inflexible working conditions, performance appraisals that do not account for the huge burden women bear raising families, as well as the absence of incentives to make men share more of the household responsibilities.

In financial year ending 2014, only 17 per cent of directors on boards of companies listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange were women. In the US, men held 80.1 per cent of S&P 500 board seats, while women held 19.9 per cent in 2015.

In Norway, where there is a legal quota for women on boards of public limited companies, 41.6 per cent of board seats were held by women in 2016.

Similarly, in France, the National Assembly passed a law in January 2011 requiring that boards of French companies be made up of 20 per cent females within three years and 40 females within six years.

Female representation on French boards rose by 19.3 per cent between 2009 and 2014.

Whereas legal requirements can play an affirmative role and get more women into leadership positions as witnessed in France and Norway, effective advocacy and industry peer pressure can spur companies to voluntarily give more qualified women opportunities to sit on boards and rise in executive leadership. For instance, such advocacy efforts in the UK have led to FTSE 100 companies voluntarily raising the share of board seats held by women from just 12.5 per cent in 2011 to 23.5 per cent in 2015.

Women are catching up

In the United States, women got suffrage and began voting in 1920, 144 years since the nation’s independence in 1776. It was therefore great progress that in 2016 a woman was for the first time a presidential candidate of a major political party.

Yet on November 8, 2016, American voters failed to elect Hillary Clinton and chose Donald Trump, illustrating that even in the US, the foremost democracy, the largest economy and most powerful country in the world, women find it hard to rise to the top of institutions despite them being qualified to these roles.

Some women in the US are chief executive officers of large corporations such as Mary Barra at General Motors, Marillyn A. Hewson at Lockheed Martin, Indra Nooyi at PepsiCo, and Virginia Rometty at IBM. Yet a woman is yet to rise to the top political position in the country.

Evidence from around the world shows that women are catching up with, and in some cases overtaking, men in many levels of education. For instance, in the US, according to the Catalyst Quick Take Analysis 2016, for the class of 2013-2014, women earned 57.1 per cent of bachelor’s degrees, 59.9 per cent of master’s degrees and 51.8 per cent of doctorate degrees.