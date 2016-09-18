Baby you can drive a no-hands car, but no-congress conception is going too far...

Comment

Just what is our world coming to? You may wonder at the ranting of a pensioner who can no longer connect with all the new fangled frills of the so-called modern world, but you tell me what you make of the idea that we could soon have babies without having to go through the traditional “congress” between man and woman.

And this comes hard on the heels of another invention, the one that gives us the possibility of no-hand driving, with cars driving themselves, and us – motorists? – sitting idly in our jalopies reading our newspapers or picking our noses.

I will, for a moment, say I understand the notion of a driverless car, for, after all even the name of the automobile suggests it can make itself move without any external assistance, which raises the question why it ever needed a driver in the first place. A self-moving (automobile) should have, ab initio, been conceived to eliminate the driver altogether.

But when it comes to making babies without the intervention of the female egg, I will draw a line in the sand. Simply because it alters so many things the world has been used to for as long as anyone can remember.

And it has been engrained in our cultures by mythology and lore over millennia. It was Eve that beguiled Adam into eating that damned apple; the snake had no gender, for all I know, which confirms its evil and despicable nature.

Samson was destroyed despite his superhuman physical strength by the soothing voice of a Delilah, the delicious temptress who used her charm to gather intelligence about the strength embedded in his hair.

Without women in the baby-making industry we will lose not only the companionship associated with the attraction of unlike poles, but also a whole string of storylines down the ages that have helped raise us in wonderment and awe. We stand to lose all that body of literature, and perchance start on a new diet of man-on-man romance, betrayal and damnation. Of which we have more than enough in politics and war.

No, keep women around for a while, at least for those of us who cannot do without female company, and here we are not talking about baby-making factories, but real, sensitive, caring and emotionally intelligent females of the species.

So, do not even think of cheating, you bumbling scientific types. What we need is not the female egg; that one we can get from the female fowl, and it is for eating in an omelette.

What we need, what the world needs, is woman, complete with the worries and concerns she brings, for without her, the world will be listing out of balance, like a vessel without ballast.

I think of all the epic romantic poems in world literature and try to imagine if these had been written for something less than a woman or man.

As for driverless cars, please go ahead, you clueless tinkerers. These new contraptions may even come in handy for those who want to occupy commuting time in traffic jams reading their books or office docs.

Driving will acquire a whole new meaning without drivers, but that is alright. It will be like you say you are flying when you are not flying but being flown.

We may have to deal with a few minor hitches with the new car, though. Like, how do we load it with the emotions that inform road rage, to allow cars on the highway to shout at each other and exchange the one-finger salute? Or, pull out the gun and fire into the air because a car has overtaken another car on the wrong side?