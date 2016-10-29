Why more funds for solar energy storage makes a lot of business sense

Comment

Solar-powered lights. Businesses benefit from solar and storage. PHOTO | FILE

I t is estimated that 59GW of PV was installed around the globe in 2015. That’s nearly 20 per cent more than the peak power demand of the whole of Great Britain.

While the solar boom continues, a new revolution is beginning in its shadow: A revolution in how we store solar energy for use at night. Thanks to technological improvements, storage technologies such as batteries are more affordable and durable than ever before. Lifespans for commercial scale batteries are now more than 10 years!

Currently, Icipe, the world’s leading insect research centre in Kenya is installing battery storage with a solar PV system.

Solar alone will meet most of Icipe’s energy demand during daylight hours. However, by investing in solar combined with storage — a technological marriage regarded by many as the “holy grail” of modern energy — Icipe will benefit from more affordable, reliable and cleaner energy 24 hours a day.

The numbers underscore the logic of this investment: In a recent solar and storage project, the homeowner’s energy bill was reduced by 75 per cent as a result of using solar electricity at night stored in the battery. Solar on its own would have reduced the bill by around 40 per cent.

Icipe is not alone in exploring the potential of renewables and storage to meet its energy needs. In Germany last year, 41 per cent of all new solar installations were tied with batteries, enabling homeowners to store excess solar power from their systems for use after dark.

Energy storage is booming around the world. Modern storage is reliable and proven — new technologies now have warranties of at least 10 years.

Solar and storage addresses a trilemma of challenges for businesses: It helps overcome power interruptions, reduces dependence on energy from the grid and can significantly reduce energy bills in countries where the cost of energy significantly increases at peak times, such as first thing in the morning, and early evening.

The intermittency of the electricity grid is problematic for everyone — whenever the lights flicker off, or the internet stops working, work grinds to a halt until a diesel generator can be fired up which can be a frustrating wait.

However, generators are not cheap and crucially they cannot completely overcome the interruption. That annoying lag — from when the power fails to start up a generator — is a real headache. For surgery, research, storage of medicines and manufacturing facilities, a power interruption can be much more than a headache, with the impact actually life threatening. Yet, a modest investment in energy storage can overcome that lag and provide uninterrupted power for an entire facility.

More and more organisations are recognising that relying on diesel for backup is not economically or environmentally justifiable. That’s why organisations like Icipe are installing solar and storage, which will guarantee a consistent energy supply, at a more predictable and lower cost, while lowering carbon emissions.

In 2012, the cost of fuel for backup generators used by African businesses and households is estimated to have been at least $5 billion.

Taking a basic case study helps illustrate the benefits of solar, and solar tied with storage. A manufacturer in remote Kenya could be purchasing 70 per cent of its power from Kenya Power and paying for a diesel generator for the other 30 per cent. The manufacturer could install a solar PV system to meet some of its energy demand.

Although the solar panels only work during the day, the manufacturer can expect to reduce its power bill by more than 20 per cent every year.