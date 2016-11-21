Why Amina candidature will lead to realisation of Africa’s agenda 2063

Comment

Dr Hanningtone Gaya

Africa cannot but agree more with Abdul Mohammed’s view that the choice for the next African Union Commission chair is too critical to get wrong.

As he rightly pointed out in a recent article, the Chair of the AU is responsible not only for shaping the continental economic and trade, political and security agenda. The Chair is key in mobilising common African positions on matters of global governance and champions Africa’s voice on the global stage.

The implementation of Agenda 2063, Africa’s political and socio-economic development blueprint, is a key responsibility of the next Chair.

As Africa fills the vacant position of Chair of the AUC in January 2017, one of the candidates who fits Abdul Mohammed’s bill and hence draws Africa’s attention is Amina Mohamed.

As she offers herself to serve Africa, Ms Mohamed’s vision for the AUC is founded on Africa’s blueprint for development: Agenda 2063–The Future We Want for Africa, and an Africa destined for greatness. In this vision, Ms Mohamed states that the path for Africa’s continental growth and prosperity is no longer an aspiration but an unfolding reality because the ground has shifted and that Africa today epitomises hope and opportunity.

On wealth creation and employment, Ms Mohamed avers that with visionary leadership, Africa’s youth can create and utilise opportunities that continue to cater for the wellbeing and dignity of our citizens. Our youth are able to take full advantage of advances in information technology and the digital age to create out innovative and transposable solutions to lift communities out of vulnerability and extreme want.

Ms Mohamed reaffirms that under her watch, the AUC’s central role will be in enforcing the tri-model governance approach in close collaboration with AU member states. This role will be realised through high level engagement and visibility of the AUC, at all strategic global platforms.

Of course, it is not going to be an easy ride. She is in contention for the position with Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi from Botswana, who describes herself as an “administrator who believes in less talk and more action.”

Dr Moitoi’s candidature is viewed as an additional dynamic surrounding this election, being the desire of SADC states to keep the position for Southern Africa, as the outgoing chair did not seek re-election.

Also in contention is Agapito Mba Mokuy of Equatorial Guinea, who is seen to represent the Central African region. He is the country’s foreign affairs minister and has been traversing the continent for votes. His campaign manifesto includes a promise to change the working methods of the African Union to bring in dynamism, innovation and competent staff.

Senegal, which led the Ecowas campaign to abstain from voting in the July elections in Rwanda, is backing Prof Abdoulaye Bathily, currently Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Africa and Head of the United Nations Office to the Region. In Professor Bathily, Ms Mohammed faces a veteran of African politics and an accomplished diplomat.

Chad’s President Idriss Deby has also put forth the name of his Foreign Minister, Moussa Faki Mahamat, who served as prime minister between 2003 and 2005.