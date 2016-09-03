Who won, Museveni or Besigye? The answer is blowing in the wind

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

One of the most intriguing questions about the recent presidential election in Uganda is who, between President Yoweri Museveni and Dr Kizza Besigye, won it.

For neutral observers, the answers to this question are often nuanced. Among the decidedly partisan, however, the answer is always crystal clear: It is their man who won it.

Dr Besigye’s supporters – as well as Museveni’s political enemies who vote for Besigye not because they love him but merely because he is the one they believe is most likely to defeat the incumbent – are generally convinced that Besigye won. That he is not president today, they argue, is because he was cheated.

This view is supported by some powerful arguments, built around the context within which the election campaigns were conducted and the elections themselves held.

First, Besigye’s travels upcountry and his campaign rallies were often sabotaged by state agents. The sabotage, however, in no way constitutes evidence that Besigye won. What it does prove, according to his supporters, are two things:

One is that the Independent Electoral Commission, which they accuse of being partisan, was not transparent in the way it tallied the votes and subsequently announced the results as they came into the national tally centre in Kampala. Up till today, they claim, many of the tally sheets showing the actual results have never been subjected to independent verification.

The other, they contend, is that after President Museveni was declared victorious, the announcement was greeted with deafening silence, even among his diehard supporters. Apparently his supporters did not celebrate immediately because they had not expected their man to win and so were shocked by the outcome. As for Besigye’s supporters, it is obvious; isn’t it? They had been robbed, or so they believed, and so they were grieving.

President Museveni’s supporters have no time for this “nonsense.” They argue that their party, the National Resistance Movement, has a presence everywhere in the country. Opposition parties cannot say this individually or collectively. For this reason, they assert, the NRM canvassed support for its candidate on a scale Besigye and company could not.

They therefore could count on far more people supporting him and coming out to vote for him than Besigye could muster.

Moreover, Museveni, enjoying the advantages of incumbency, supplemented the party’s efforts by campaigning in far more places and coming into direct contact with far more people than Besigye with his limited means could.

None of this proves that President Museveni defeated Besigye. What it proves is that he had greater organisational capacity, more agents on the ground, and better infrastructure for gathering votes than Besigye, who apparently never even had agents at some polling stations on election day.

Perhaps the most powerful defence against the claim that they lost the presidential elections is that the NRM inflicted great damage on the entire opposition in parliamentary and local government elections.

The question they ask and which the opposition and Besigye’s handlers struggle to answer is this: How could it be that the same people who voted massively for Besigye for the presidency turned around and voted massively for Museveni-supporting NRM candidates for parliamentary and local government seats? If so, what evidence do we have to prove that?

Well, as watchers of the political scene continued to argue over these things, something happened last week that left them with more food for thought.