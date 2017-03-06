Who’s afraid of Donald Trump? Not I, said the cat

Comment

To paraphrase: “I was elected President of the United States of America…not President of the rest of the world.”

The irony: The rest of the world would not only agree, but be happy. For the above statement could be interpreted as meaning the age of American interference in what everybody else is doing is over. Regime change dressed up in whatever guise. Humanitarian intervention included.

So why the hand-wringing? The distress at the impending absence of the United States from the international stage? Surely this is what we wanted? On the economic as well as political fronts. The left in the global South has always been against so-called free trade.

It has also always been against the supposed link between neoliberal economics and the democratisation and human-rights promises of liberal democracy.

If this American executive wants to focus on the costs of globalisation to its own white working class, surely that is a good thing? As it leaves the rest of us to also finally get nationalistic about what and how we produce and for whose benefit.

But we aren’t happy. We don’t see this as a good thing.

Why not?

Because, perhaps, we’ve seen this before. How purportedly nationalistic (racist) (il)liberal democracies behave.

How they use the “legitimacy” of pure majoritarianism to deny the rights of minorities. Whether racial or religious. Or whatever the minority of the day might be.

How they use the promise to address public insecurities — both existential and material — to slowly but steadily chip away at our freedoms. Existential threats are simply framed. In the 1950s and 1960s, it was the “war against communism” (and the threat of nuclear Armageddon). In the 1980s, it was the “war against drugs.”

Today, it’s the “war against terror.” Linked now to the war against (even forced) migration… framed as a war to “preserve” a culture. The hordes are descending. Slam shut the gates.

That being the accepted narrative, the behaviour typical of all authoritarians easily follows. The expansion of criminal jurisdiction into issues and realms not strictly speaking of criminal concern. The expansion of the subjects of criminalisation. And, worse, both the militarisation of policing as well as the involvement of the military in day-to-day policing.

This is how we end up with dictatorships. Then suddenly look up — bewildered, confused, panicked — as to how we got there. Where, in Kenyan parlance, the rain began to beat us.

Personally, I’m bemused at the distress the American electoral outcome has caused. I think that outcome may ultimately prove to be a good thing. Because it’s forced a global discussion of trends we’ve lived with in the South for a while now. About what it is we truly believe in — both nationally and in terms of the global order.