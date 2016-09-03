We’re beginning to meet them, but what is the purpose of deadlines for documents?

Comment

The week before last I was in the counties working with our partners in government and civil society on issues related to improving the budget process. The focus was mainly on improving engagement between government and the public in making budget decisions.

I offer a few observations:

We need to stop blaming each other for our own foibles. In one forum I attended, the public, assembly and executive all accused the others of showing up late for forums and making it difficult to move forward. But at this particular forum, I was the only one who was on time.

I conclude from this that all the actors in the room were to blame for lateness, but rather than address the issue, they prefer to blame each other. On the other hand, I also note that, particularly in rural areas, a hall may be empty when the meeting is supposed to start, but once it actually starts, it often fills quickly.

Ordinary people are waiting for something to happen before showing up, a completely rational approach.

Public forums are as much about theatre as about substance. In the forums I participated in, it was clear that part of the relevance of the forum to the participants was posturing. In one case, it appeared that participants wanted to browbeat the government officers for their ineptness before ultimately turning to the matters at hand.

While frustrating for someone interested in improving on the substantive process, the act of reprimanding government officers is an important way of reminding officials whom they work for. It is an open question whether such public spectacles have any impact on government behaviour or are merely symbolic.

Basic information needed to support public reasoning is absent in most public forums. Comprehensive information about choices is a prime ingredient for effective reasoning. We never have comprehensive information in the real world, but we can try to get as close as possible.

One thing we need to know to make budget choices is the price of goods and services. Members of the public are not civil engineers or economists; they need guidance on how much the kinds of projects they wish to propose actually cost.

One way of providing this guidance is through a reference price list, which could convey information about the average cost of standard projects (like a preschool, or a dispensary, or a kilometre of road). With this information, participants would have some sense of what is reasonable to request with a particular budget ceiling.

My personal view is that the government should also make proposals for how to use available funds. People do not have to accept these proposals, but they provide concrete guidance for people who may not have fully formed proposals (or whose project ideas are things like “improve water”).

There is limited understanding of the underlying logic of the budget process. We have achieved a state of compliance in many counties in terms of meeting deadlines for key documents. But we are far from a logical understanding of the purpose of the deadlines and documents.

This reflects confusion and contradiction in the laws, but also the poor quality of “capacity building” efforts by various institutions, which have a “blind leading the blind” quality. As an example, there is a general understanding that we must have a County Budget Review and Outlook Paper (CBROP) in October, but there appears to be little understanding of the purpose of this document.

While some people I met understood the “review” aspect of the document, most did not understand the “outlook purpose.” The CBROP is basically a draft of February’s Fiscal Strategy Paper, and the logic of the budget process is that the proposed sector distribution in the CBROP is subjected to scrutiny between November and February.