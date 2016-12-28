What is our moral duty as we head to 2017?

Comment

On December 16, Larry Colburn died. Colburn was a man of uncommon valour. During the My Lai massacre in Vietnam, among America’s lowest points in the Vietnam war, he defended unarmed civilians against a rampaging American army.

He was put in the tortuous position of pointing his weapon at fellow soldiers and threatening to shoot them. Colburn was 18 years old at the time.

Reading about Colburn got me thinking, as such stories inevitably do, about whether I and others I know have the integrity and courage to embrace our moral duty.

Of course, to even begin to answer such a question, one must know what our moral duty is. This is something we do not speak of much in public life.

I like to assign students an excerpt from the book Would You Kill the Fat Man? by the philosopher David Edmonds. The book traces the history of an apparently silly but in fact thorny philosophical dilemma.

Consider this scenario: A train is hurtling rapidly toward five people tied to the tracks in front of it. You are standing near a switch and can divert this train, but there is one person tied to the track onto which you will divert it. What should you do? Nearly everyone agrees that the train should be diverted.

The dilemma comes with the next variant of the “trolley problem.” Now, you have the same hurtling train and the same five people tied to the tracks, but this time, there is a fat man watching the train from a bridge above.

You are on the bridge.

You can push the fat man in front of the train, bringing it to a halt, but killing him in the process. Or you can do nothing and the five people on the tracks will die. What should you do?

In this scenario, people are less certain, but on balance, most choose not to kill the fat man. Why not? Both cases involve one life for five. Shouldn’t we always prefer five lives to one? Yet something about pushing the fat man feels different from flipping the switch.

What?

The scenario is meant to illustrate the basic tension between utilitarian and deontological ethics. The first is commonly understood as the view that we should do whatever leads to the greatest good.

Our main concern is with the outcome of what we do, and various means can be justified if they lead to a desirable end. Deontological ethics focuses more on duty, rather than consequences.

From a deontological perspective, we must consider our moral duty to do and not do certain things. Immanuel Kant, perhaps the most famous proponent of this approach, believed it was crucial that we treat people as ends and not as means.