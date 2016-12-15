What African carmakers must do to remove roadblocks to the market

Comment

A vehicle assembly wing at General Motors Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

Africa is keeping investors on their toes, although the forecasts are far from accurate. The volatility of African motor vehicle markets has been difficult to fully grasp.

In 2013, for instance, new vehicle sales were forecast to show strong growth rates on a yearly basis, but the weakening economics of developing nations, soft oil prices, growing exchange rate risks and a preference for safe havens has seen the market fall on a yearly, and even monthly, basis.

Despite the widespread import of used cars, the global average level of motorisation remains the lowest in Africa — at an estimated 44 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants.

New vehicle sales in Africa significantly lag behind other regions, with unit sales estimated at 1.55 million in 2014. This represents 1 per cent of global new car sales, or 1.36 new vehicles for every 1,000 inhabitants. This contrasts with 18.05 and 56.94 new vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants in China and the United States respectively in 2016.

If new vehicle sales on the continent grow to seven units per 1,000 inhabitants — which is a significant feat — in total, new vehicle sales will reach about 7.7 million units annually. This would make Africa the 4th largest regional market for new cars — after China, the US and Europe — and larger than Japan, at 4.3 million units in 2016.

It is this potential that has enticed automakers into Africa. In response to the fervour exhibited by executives and manufacturers, African governments have seen the gains to be made from the automotive sector and adopted policies to achieve the wider objectives of industrial and economic growth.

These policies are export-oriented and will permit automakers to assemble cars in the local economy at competitive rates, and source the demand from foreign markets that possess the disposable income.

Although South Africa, Kenya and the countries of North Africa have been producing vehicles for a number of years, it was Nigeria that took the greatest steps to attract investment into its sector.

The Nigerian government developed the National Automotive Investment and Development Programme (NAIDP) in 2013, providing wide-ranging benefits to automakers.

The policy was well received, with more than 10 assembly plants being set up to produce for the local and West African market.

Although new vehicle sales reached about 50,000 units in 2014, the weak economic climate has reduced sales to about 7,000 units by November 2016. As a result, assembly operations in Nigeria have ground to a halt as inventories continue to expand unsustainably.

Upping the ante, Morocco developed an investment cluster programme that saw Renault enter the local market. Renault will be the only global automaker assembling vehicles in the country until the arrival of Peugeot in 2019.

In neighbouring Algeria, the government’s drive to create a local automotive manufacturing base has led to a quota system being placed on all automakers importing cars to “force” investment in local assembly.

New vehicle sales dropped from more than 300,000 units in 2014 to 160,000 units in 2015 and a forecast indicates 95,000 in 2016 due to the quotas. A number of automakers have noted their intent to invest in the country, with Volkswagen being the latest to do so.