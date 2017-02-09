What does an airport tell you about a country? A lot, actually

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

What does going through an airport in an African country tell you about it? Generally speaking, not a great deal, as so much more goes on outside them.

To get good insights into the local reality in all its complexity, you need time to hang around and interact with and watch the locals in all their diversity.

Still, airports can provide crucial pointers. Last week, I visited a significant African country, one of its “big powers” in terms of size, and one of the most endowed with natural and human resources. It was my maiden visit. I had already heard many things about it. So I went in with an unusual sense of anticipation.

The moment I disembarked from the plane, I started looking around, keen not to miss anything. Of course, the first thing a passenger sees is the airport itself, the buildings and so on. There was nothing particularly remarkable about the outside.

There are notable exceptions, of course, but many airport buildings in Africa share one interesting characteristic if you look closely enough. They tend to be in varying states of disrepair, testifying to the nonexistence of a culture of maintenance.

Immediately I walked into the massive building, I could see evidence of dilapidation: once beautiful but now rather worn ceilings with cables hanging loose here and there; marble staircases with cracks, dead escalators.

The building must have cost lots of money to build. It was the kind of situation when one would have loved to ask why on earth it was being left to fall apart in this way. But whom does one ask?

As I looked around and marvelled at what I was seeing, another traveller from Uganda who happened to find herself beside me, observed: “I thought we were badly off but now this makes me wonder.” The remark was also partly in response to the lack of order in clearance procedures once one had arrived at passport control.

For one thing, there were no clearance forms in sight. Then one discovered that the officials concerned kept them at their desks and seemed to want to ration them out. Why? Why not put them somewhere in the open where whoever wants one can simply take it?

And then the officials! Some wore uniforms and were therefore easy to identify. But there were those who were dressed in whatever they wanted, who would ask random questions: Where are you going? Where are you coming from? Is it your country? Where is your yellow (fever) card?

Were these officials? What should one conclude from this? Well, it depends. However, it points to a disconcerting love for displaying authority, combined with a certain informality that opens the way to arbitrariness and possible abuse of processes.

And then, having answered all the questions and found your luggage, you now have to navigate through a thicket of taxi touts. Nothing unusual, except if they start charging at you right from inside the airport building. And that is what they do here, even before you have figured out which way is out.

This cannot be how things are supposed to be. There are must be regulations pertaining to where taxis park and how passengers find them. At African airports they are ignored. And so you take note: In that country obeying and enforcing laws and regulations can be optional, happening only here and there, sometimes.

Eventually I left the building, having convinced the taxi people, mainly through a studied silence, that I was a no-hoper for them. Soon enough I located my guide who, like many other people expecting travellers, was waiting behind a metal barricade. As I stood waiting for the car to pick me up, I noticed a well-armed and bulky soldier whose massive biceps looked like they might explode.