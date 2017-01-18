France goes after Teodorin, US hunts Kony, while African leaders... sit on their hands

Comment

France has commenced prosecution of Teodorin Obiang, son of Teodoro Obiang Nguema, President of Equatorial Guinea, for money laundering. In addition, authorities in France, the US, Switzerland and the Netherlands have seized properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to Teodorin.

But these actions by foreign governments unmask something that is profoundly shameful. Why does it take foreign governments to hold to account corrupt and murderous individuals? Why is it that only foreign governments hunt, put on trial and jail those who planned and executed genocide in Rwanda hiding in their countries?

Why do African governments, who never tire of castigating Western interference in African affairs, not take it as their cardinal duty to hunt down the many suspects of the Rwanda genocide still hiding in their countries?

As a matter of fact, we are only reminded of outstanding justice for the victims of that horrific crime when we learn of arrests and jailing of genocide perpetrators in the West.

A few years ago, a Christian NGO made a video of Joseph Kony, the Uganda warlord wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity. The aim of the film, the NGO argued, was to reignite world interest in Kony, who had managed to slip under the radar and continued perpetrating low-scale crimes in eastern Congo and in Uganda.

But the film elicited much criticism from Afrocentric intellectuals who felt that it had shut out the voices of the victims. But more damning, according to the critics of the film, was that it perpetuated the ‘Tarzan complex’ – a white man coming to the rescue of hapless Africans.

These criticisms missed the more important concern of the film: That of igniting a global interest in Kony’s arrest. Once the matter quieted down, the critics retreated to their armchairs, to await the next “transgression” by a Western entity. There was not a single attempt to create an African initiative to capture Kony.

Later, the US would send in troops to partner with the Ugandan Army to try to capture the war criminal. Why did African governments not partner with Uganda to capture Kony?

Again, a few years ago, courts in the islands of Guernsey and Jersey indicted two well-connected Kenyans for money laundering, and requested their extradition to face trial. The Kenya authorities, not surprisingly, dragged their feet, and the two men have remained free.

Yet again, in London this time, a court found British citizens guilty of bribing Kenyan officials in order to get a tender in a scandal dubbed Chickengate by the Kenyan press. The Kenyans mentioned during the trial continue to roam free in the country.

With regard to the Anglo Leasing scandal, it almost looks as if it is the Swiss government that is more interested than Nairobi in identifying the stolen money stashed in Swiss banks and having it repatriated back to Kenya.

In other regions of the world, cases of corruption are considered with the same gravity as existential threats.

Recently, the president of Brazil was removed from office for suspicion of doing what in Africa seems to be standard practice – cooking the books. The president of South Korea has been impeached for allowing her friend to influence government policy. The friend herself is on trial for corruption.

And recently, police in Israel questioned Benjamin Netanyahu for allegedly accepting, and not declaring, gifts from foreign leaders.