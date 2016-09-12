If you could see us now, looking back and longing for the freedom of our chains

Comment

It was Jean-Jacques Rousseau who opined that “man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains”. The French philosopher was referring to political chains; the tyrannical monarchies and feudal systems that governed Europe at the time. He might as well have meant cultural and religious chains.

A bewildering characteristic of human society is the almost fatalistic attraction they have for all kinds of self-imposed mental chains, almost as if we are terrified of embracing the freedom God intended us to have.

The creator intended it thus, not just because freedom is good in and of itself, but because it is the condition for technological and artistic innovation. And yet society throughout history keeps devising elaborate rites that limit freedom.

Take the traditional societies of Africa, for instance. They devised elaborate and mostly nonsensical prohibitions and rituals governing every facet of life. Some judged that women and children could only eat certain parts of a goat.

Others decided to control women’s sexuality through FGM, a truly horrific practice that even today continues to scar for life millions of African women.

Some decided that women could only approach their husbands on their knees. Still others decreed that only men of a certain age could make decisions on behalf of everyone else. Anyone who dared go against these rules, practices or prohibitions was deemed a heretic and punished accordingly.

Jomo Kenyatta in Facing Mount Kenya elaborates on the horrific punishments the Kikuyu meted out to those judged to have contravened these prohibitions and practices. Is it any wonder that traditional societies in Africa and elsewhere in the world were the most socially and technologically backward?

Let’s now consider religious prohibitions and restrictions. By what moral, theocratic or logical argument do religions decide that women are somehow less spiritually endowed than men and cannot, therefore, lead churches, temples or mosques? Where, we may ask, is the religion that gives all people equality and the freedom to be all they can be?

The argument I want to make is not that traditional culture and religion do not have their rightful place in society. Rather, I want to reflect on the question: Can traditional and religious beliefs and practices impede the realisation of Kenya’s new Constitution?

It is comforting that all religions have not only embraced the Constitution but have also been its fiercest protectors whenever the powers that be threatened to disregard or dilute it.

What is worrying, though, is the encroachment of traditional systems on constitutional turf. Take the practice of so-called negotiated democracy that is increasingly taking root in northern Kenya. This practice entails a group of elders (men) deciding who should stand and for which elective post.

The problem with this practice is that the rules of participation and representation in the elders’ council are not democratic from the perspective of the Constitution. These rules discriminate on the basis of gender, religion, ethnicity and age.

Further, the idea of democracy as envisaged in the Constitution is that any person can offer himself or herself for any elective post provided they have met the requirements spelt out in the supreme law of the land or its enabling statutes. The vetting practised by the council of elders is, therefore, extra-constitutional.

Or take the recent proclamation of a so-called Kikuyu king at a ceremony in Nyeri. Again, the rules of participation and representation in the elders’ council that chose the “king” cannot pass constitutional muster.