Walking the job-creation talk not one of Uganda’s motor skills

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

I have been thinking investment and jobs of late. Not that I have any money to invest or the wherewithal to create jobs. I trained to be a jobseeker myself, even though the governments that were in power in Uganda in my youth often went on about wanting to produce job creators. It was mere talk.

One still hears the same claims being made today. Meanwhile, what to do to create jobs for the multitudes of unemployed and restless youth remains one of the biggest questions of the day, especially as many of the said young people are graduates who exit universities with abundant hopes of making it in the wide world out there.

A leading daily recently had a photo of hundreds of young people lining up to hand in their CVs at a government entity that had advertised only a handful of openings.

Such is the level of redundancy among young people that, apparently, even when it is the military advertising openings, thousands now turn up to compete for the few dozen vacancies.

This in a country where, in years gone by, the army considered itself lucky if it managed to recruit a handful of young people in certain regions.

And even then, those who volunteered were never among the best such regions had to offer. For the most part, the best did not consider soldiering to be worth the candle, as it were. That is now history. Good news for the army, one would say, but possibly not for those who join as mere jobseekers rather than because they are soldiers at heart.

And amid all this, the government continues to talk about the imperative to train young people to become job creators.

It would have all made sense if there was a coherent policy on the matter and a coherent implementable strategy comprising training facility development and clear links between training, internship, assistance with self-establishment and, where applicable, production for local and export markets.

This is not rocket science.

On the government side, those who are supposed to get these things to happen know what to do.

Except that they do not always do what they are supposed to do, for simple and complex reasons connected to, among other things, lack of funding, co-ordination and accountability.

Consider this. Recently, a government official revealed the names of would-be vocational training schools that were built but failed to take off because there were no students.

One is in Nakaseke district in the Luweero Triangle, where President Yoweri Museveni goes on regular poverty reduction tours.

So there we are: The government wants to produce job creators but seems to have little idea how to rally potential beneficiaries to go for the necessary training.