Vote-buying, foreign trips finally breaking the camel’s back

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

Uganda has a brand new parliament. I am not talking about the building, but rather the people who sit in it, who were recently elected or re-elected to think for and speak for us to the government on matters that we couldn’t possibly handle usefully as individuals.

As is always the case when we go to the polls, the casualty rate among those who served the previous five-year term was huge.

There are, of course, many reasons why Members of Parliament everywhere lose elections, and why new members are elected. In Uganda, however, money is a key factor in whether one retains or loses their seat or wins it for the first time.

It is not the case that only people with vast amounts of money who are prepared to spend it freely defeat incumbents or retain their seats. However, it helps. Having too little money is, for the most part, unhelpful.

According to conventional wisdom, most of the money candidates spend goes into buying votes. That, however, is not true. Key expenditure items include campaign materials comprising picture posters, T-shirts, headgear, and other paraphernalia.

Then there is fuel for vehicles for the candidates to traverse constituencies and address rallies or conduct house-to-house visits to talk to voters directly, accompanied by phalanxes of “campaign agents” and assorted hangers-on, thrill seekers and habitual idlers temporarily freed from the tedium of under-employment or unemployment. For many candidates, this is the most expensive item on their campaign budgets.

The rest goes into paying off different kinds of service providers, including musicians who provide entertainment, and rewarding voters who turn up to listen to one’s usually empty promises with cash, drinks, food, and a bit of sugar, salt and soap here and there.

None of this guarantees victory, of course. However, it means that by the time the winner reaches parliament, they have blown whatever savings they may have had, and accumulated significant debts, some from cowboy moneylenders who immediately embark on hassling them for payment.

Some people find this funny. It isn’t. It isn’t, because it has implications for anyone who pays taxes, since large numbers of seriously broke or heavily indebted MPs go to parliament feeling a certain hunger for money. And luckily for them, they find a system of financial benefits that gives the impression of having been designed to reward them for making it through the elections.

Perhaps the most striking and, for some members of the public the most maddening, aspect of this, is the travelling. A great deal has been said or written about this in local and non-local media in recent times, particularly in connection with two travel episodes, to which I shall turn shortly.

Suffice it to say, though, that I do not begrudge MPs their travelling. Naturally they have many valid reasons for doing so, such as representing the country and parliament itself at serious events outside the country.

That said, there are trips that make one wonder whether they do not amount to gratuitous abuse of public resources in self-gratification.

One such trip was one during which some MPs were robbed of their money and belongings while visiting South Africa. Unlike some of their compatriots, I did not rejoice in their misfortune.

However, I was flabbergasted at the reason they had gone there, which was to visit a fertiliser factory for “benchmarking” purposes, apparently with a view to establishing how or whether a similar one could be built in Uganda.