In Uganda, we’re experts at not doing what we’re hired to do

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

There are things Ugandans can be heard saying on a daily basis, chief among them, “Where is this country going”? The question is usually prompted by the actions of public figures, politicians or public servants, or by ordinary people engaging in different types of shocking behaviour.

These past few weeks, I have been reading in the print media about things happening across the country that raise precisely this question. One was the decision to close dozens of schools run by a foreign investor called Bridge International Academies.

A young Tanzanian correspondent, Emmanuel, wrote to me: “There is this story of schools belonging to Bridge International Academies being shut down by the authorities. I was surprised by the reasons given, that their schools put the ‘life and safety’ of their pupils on the line; that their sanitation standards are poor; that their curriculum is ‘unknown’ to the authorities!

"How long have they operated in Uganda? It struck me as odd that schools with thousands of students are without a ‘known’ curriculum; that their teachers are unqualified and some of them are unlicensed! What’s at play here? Is it local politics and lobbyists as BIA claims, or is there substance in what they are accused off? I mean, where have the authorities been as the schools operated?”

Up until that point, I had chosen not to bother too much with that story, annoying as it was on many fronts. However, my friend had now really tickled me.

So I put some thoughts in writing: “The Bridge Schools issue speaks to the ministry’s inability to lead the sector. The claims against them are laughable. There are so many schools, many government schools or community owned or even private, which should have been shut long ago if those criteria were to be used against them. Why are they still operating? Bridge had over 60 schools, with physical buildings. So the notion that the government did not know about them is bogus.

"Having said that, I do not like the idea that a bunch of foreigners can come into my country and set up schools and even devise a curriculum for them. It smacks of arrogance. Which sane government would stand for that? Why are they not in Rwanda or Ethiopia?” Clearly, with this sort of thing, one is justified to ask where this country is going.

And just this past week, several stories broke, all pointing to things that ought not to happen, happening all over the place. There was, for instance, Uganda’s new Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, holding a meeting with ministry officials to discuss the inspection of schools.

The minister, who does not bring much education sector experience to her new job, posed a perceptive question: Decades ago, Uganda had far fewer school inspectors than it does today. By all accounts, they were effective at doing what they had been hired to do. Today there are lots more inspectors, almost all of whom have become experts at not doing what they are supposed to do. Mrs Museveni wanted to know why.

The answer may just as well be blowing in the wind. However, the effects of schools inspectors not doing what they are supposed to do are reported in media on a daily basis. Here are two examples:

A number of school headmasters have been suspended for some time now for mismanaging donor money they were given to build classrooms, teachers’ houses, libraries and water and sanitation systems at their schools. As it happens, a lot of the money disappeared into thin air, courtesy of fake contractors who bid for contracts, got paid 20 per cent of the money they had quoted, and then promptly disappeared without trace.

One head teacher offered a sobering explanation: “These companies seemed legitimate. But on further investigation, you would find that the company has never existed.

Among those that actually built something, many used substandard materials. However, fake or dishonest contractors were not the only ones guilty of eating the money.

Apparently, committees made up of local notables who were meant to follow up, had to be paid allowances every time they met to discuss what was going on. Rather than interesting themselves in what the contractors were doing and holding them to account, many committees took to staging talking shops and walking off with millions.

And then there was the case of one Justine Chemutai, a primary school teacher in Rakai district. The young woman has been teaching for eight years without receiving her salary. She wasn’t receiving it because senior district officials and a local headmaster were stealing her money.