Why Kampala leads the world in civility to refugees

I am a bad nationalist. Nationalism tends to cloud the thinking.

I don’t stick with my country when it’s doing terrible things; I despise its leadership at those moments.

When it does great things though, I try to get as close as I can to the front to beat the drums of pride.

Few things make me feel proud of Uganda like reading newspaper articles about its refugee policies. So, here we go.

Unlike most countries, in Uganda the policy has historically been to get rid of tented plastic camps. Refugees are encouraged to move around and live as independent individuals, free to lease land, growing their own vegetables and raising their own goats.

Their children go to the same schools as other Ugandan children, and to the same hospitals. Since President Yoweri Museveni came to power in 1986, they can vote in local council elections. The path to citizenship still remains steep, but hey!

In the world of Donald Trump and Fortress Europe, where refugees and immigrants have become dirty words, the Uganda case is attracting attention for its uniqueness.

Of course, in decades past, there were a lot more such liberal attitudes towards refugees in Africa – in Houphouet Boigny’s Ivory Coast and, to an extent, Julius Nyerere’s Tanzania.

So why is Uganda this way? More recently, the argument has been that because the periods of unrest starting from the early 1970s ebbed only in 2006, Uganda is a country of refugees and exiles. Millions have fled the land over these decades, and many have returned.

Duality, and split families, have become deeply entrenched as the DNA of family in Uganda, and that has given birth to greater tolerance and acceptance of “others” – refugees, exiles.

But maybe not. There are many reasons, but for today it’s worth focusing on how religion and a unique political history seem to have contributed to this mindset.

Few countries in Africa ended the 19th century with as many rival kingdoms and chieftaincies in such a small area as Uganda did.

You couldn’t turn without stepping on a chief or king’s land.

The success of Ugandan kingdoms and chieftaincies was partly based on assimilating foreigners or co-opting them into the service of the realm.