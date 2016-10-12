Reality check: A damning report that should force a rethink of Uganda education strategy

Comment

Around this time 20 years ago, Ugandans were gripped with excitement as for the first time, free, universal primary education was on the verge of becoming a reality. The country had held its first ever direct presidential elections earlier in 1996; in his campaign, victorious president Yoweri Museveni had declared the educational initiative, which was to kick off early 1997.

At first, the offer was to educate four children per family but soon due to pressure of public demand, it was opened to all children of the country. Twenty years later, the government has released a damning report on the education sector.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) last year conducted a National Assessment of Progress in Education survey on the numeracy and literacy of the schoolchildren, their teachers and the tutors who taught the teachers that had just graduated from the training colleges. If you were only given the results and asked to guess who had authored the report, you would be forgiven for thinking it was malicious anti-government propaganda. Eight out of every 10 primary school teachers could neither read nor solve basic primary-level mathematics questions. Less than 20 per cent of their tutors could interpret graphs in similar exams, while only 5.7 per cent final-year student teachers passed.



Presenting the findings of the survey, UNEB executive secretary Daniel Odongo twisted the knife in the nation’s wound by pointing out that “these students are now in the field teaching our children.”

The first question that comes to mind on being confronted with these results is why it took so long to make these findings. Children born in 1996 have now entered university while those who first benefited from UPE in upper primary in 1997 are now over 30-years-old. The survey has been done by a competent and relevant government body, the results are out and we can expect Parliament to consider it a matter of national importance — unless the effectiveness of the education that has been given to a whole generation of Ugandans does not matter to them.

In case the national leaders decide that it is important to act on this report urgently, it would do everybody a lot of good to remember three points:

First, that while this survey only covered the education sector, workers in all sectors are produced by the education system. Therefore, the 80 per cent ineffectiveness of schools could be about the same in all other sectors relying on the products of our schools and institutions of higher learning. Although these findings are not so different from those of regional bodies like Twaweza, this survey was done by the Uganda government and its motive is thus above suspicion. Findings by other bodies which have, for instance, found that Ugandan medics score lowest in the region in diagnosis meaning they are widest off the mark in establishing what ails a patient, need to be taken seriously. We also need to blow the dust off those studies that a couple of years back found Ugandan workers’ productivity to be lower than most in the region.

Second, to make good use of these research findings, it helps to stop getting instinctively defensive, a typically Ugandan reaction to criticism. Our intellectuals have for decades castigated old syllabuses that included studies of other countries. Agriculture in North America has always been targeted as a useless component of our geography lessons.

European explorations in Africa were also attacked as “colonial.” One John Speke has never been allowed to rest peacefully in his grave for the sin of being credited with “discovering the source of the Nile when there were Basoga people already living there,” even if the Basoga had not yet published to the outside world the existence of the source of the world’s longest river.

Bad English

And Ugandans aged 30 and below are quick to defend their poor command of the English language with examples like the Chinese also not knowing good English. They, however, do not add that the Chinese do not need good English as much since they have their own technology and a powerful economy which forces Europeans and Americans to learn the Chinese language. It could be a while before citizens of Western and Asian nations need to learn Uganda’s 50 or so languages.

Third, it is important to look outside the education sector into the wider society to trace why the school system, into which a huge chunk of the national budget goes, cannot deliver more than 20 per cent value for the money sunk into it. The factors to look at include the acceptance of mediocrity in Ugandan society generally, ever since the early 1970s. For where there are hardly any consequences for crimes like theft of public funds, none can be expected for low performance.

If many times programme funds are stolen and inaction is blamed on “lack of evidence,” then punishing non-performance would be seen as victimisation. We have had projects stolen to the level of 100 per cent but due to lack of evidence, nothing is done. It would, therefore, be seen as unfair to start dismissing lazy people before outright criminals are dealt with.

To make matters worse, our not punishing laziness is exacerbated by indiscriminate rewards for mediocrity. Only two weeks ago, the government awarded 1,162 Ugandans who have ever been Members of Parliament since independence in 1962 with medals of honour. A medal should be awarded for above-average performance, so many of us think. The blanket award of medals to former MPs including those even the keenest observers of politics cannot remember raises eyebrows. Former leader of the opposition in parliament Wafula Oguttu wondered what kind of citation would be given for each medal awarded noting that, ideally, every award should follow some research into the performance of the recipient because blanket awards end up including even thieves.

Social critic Frank Gashumba said if all former MPs had really performed well enough to deserve medals then Ugandan youth would not be in such a precarious situation today when over 80 per cent cannot read or write, with 83 per cent youth unemployed and hundreds of them languishing in slavery in the Middle East.

Indeed as Gashumba spoke, an audio file smuggled from a Middle Eastern country was doing the rounds in Kampala, with a harrowing message by girls trapped out there calling for rescue. They specifically pleaded to two philanthropists to save them: The woman leader of traditional healers in Uganda Mama Fina and “your excellency the voice of the voiceless our president Bobi Wine” a popular musician that takes up causes of underdogs. The choice of the people in whom the trapped girls have faith is curious and can be interpreted in different ways.