‘It’s as if we don’t exist’: Bridge-builder Matia Nsubuga passes on

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

Just over 10 days ago, one of my favourite Ugandan politicians died. Matia Nsubuga Birekeraawo held two formally important, albeit somewhat insignificant political positions at the time of his passing.

Now this may sound like a contradiction in terms. It is not.

Mathias Nsubuga, as he was popularly known, was the secretary-general of Uganda’s oldest party, the Democratic Party (DP) and the chairman of the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD).

It is no small matter being secretary-general of a major political party in any country. Except if that party is wracked by perennial internal divisions, is financially broke, has very few paid-up members, and is unable to win more than a handful of seats in parliament over several electoral cycles.

And it is no small matter to preside over an organisation tasked with the huge and difficult task of guiding inter-party dialogue in a country where political parties and their leaderships are famous for mutual mistrust, mutual hostility, and often bad-tempered interactions.

Except if some parties sign up for form’s sake and proceed to behave as if their mission is to ensure that no dialogue happens, thereby consistently undermining progress.

A lesser man would have easily thrown in the proverbial towel and opted for a less stressful existence. Nsubuga chose to soldier on.

No wonder therefore that, after he died, many in their different political persuasions, including those who did little to promote inter-party dialogue and much to stoke the fires of division, suspicion and conflict, spared no effort in singing his praises as a man of peace, some going as far as hailing his bridge-building efforts.

To those who did not know the man, all the eulogising would have seemed like the usual rituals of praising the dead that cultures everywhere indulge in.

Having spent some years trawling the world of politicians for updates on this and that issue and having had several conversations with him over the years about his own ideas and those of others about political issues that preoccupy Ugandans, there is no doubt in my mind that people generally meant what they said.

The praises, however, raised a very particular question. If the good men and women of the world of politics who praised him meant what they said, as I am sure they did, it means that they saw the value of the work he had spent many years of his life doing in pursuit of inter-party dialogue and wider reflection on where Uganda should be headed.

If that is indeed true, why is it that up to the time of his death dialogue still eluded the country’s political class, including within the same political parties that, through IPOD, sought to promote inter-party dialogue?

Significantly, although Nsubuga believed in the importance of inter-party dialogue, he remained sceptical about the prospects of its leading anywhere if the political parties that sought it did not work as hard to resolve their own internal conflicts.

In what has turned out to have been my final conversation with him last August over tea and bread at the favourite hangout of Kampala’s Catholic political and social elite, Pope Paul Community Centre, he was particularly despairing about the parlous financial situation most opposition parties find themselves.