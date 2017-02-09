Your Majesty, these are my instructions: Why King William can’t be ambassador

Comment

But why would the king of a kingdom that still has a lot of mobilisation to be done go to work in another “kingdom”? That is the question that faced Busoga's King William. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

When President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation on January 26 to mark the 31st anniversary of the day the National Resistance Movement took power in 1986, he stated categorically that he is nobody’s servant, which sent Uganda’s social media into overdrive.

Next morning, a press release from State House announced the appointment of 35 ambassadors. The last name on the list was of his Highness the Kyabazinga (king) of Busoga, William Gabula.

Even before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee could vet the names, a campaign started on social media imploring the king to turn down the appointment.

There are 18 officially recognised cultural leaders, the most prominent being the Kabaka of Buganda, the Omukama of Tooro, the Omukama of Bunyoro and the Kyabazinga of Busoga. However, the monarch currently mostly in the news is the Omusinga of the Rwenzururu, a mountainous kingdom in western Uganda. He Omusinga is currently facing treason charges. Interestingly, he was being held in a high security prison in Busoga – Kyabazinga’s kingdom.

Now these monarchs’ political powers have been progressively stripped away since colonialism, through the 1966 crisis that temporarily abolished them and after their restoration in the early 1990s, came the 1995 Constitution that keeps them out of politics.

Like the president of the Republic, actually more than the president, the monarchs cannot be anybody’s servants.

In 1986, some people expected Buganda’s then crown prince Ronald Muwenda Mutebi to be given a big post in the NRM government as the liberation war had been mostly fought in his kingdom with his approval and the bulk of the foot soldiers were his subjects.

But the Buganda elders made it clear that the Kabaka cannot be anybody else’s worker. The then infant King of Tooro hadn’t been born, and he has grown up under the cameras during the NRM’s rule. He is now a man but he cannot take up any job under anybody because well, he is king, which is enough responsibility without going to work for anybody else.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga returned a year ago from Germany where he was pursuing his studies. He is a young man with a lot on his plate. The amount of work that he has to do in Busoga is enormous.

First of all, there are divisions he has to heal because his ascension to the throne came after protracted disputes over succession. But equally urgent is mobilisation for social and economic development. The Busoga kingdom is quite large but despite being barely 80km from the capital city of Kampala, it is the butt of jokes over backwardness.

There have been jigger epidemics in Busoga; districts of Busoga dominated the 10 bottom positions in last year’s national Primary Leaving Examinations; basic hygiene in Busoga is so bad that even trachoma eye infections still abound though they are largely forgotten elsewhere.

Following the ambassadorial appointment, there were suggestions that if Museveni wanted to enhance the Kyabazinga’s income, he could have appointed him a presidential advisor on Busoga affairs, as there are scores of such appointments whose holders are handsomely remunerated and facilitated.

But why would the king of a kingdom that still has a lot of mobilisation to be done go to work in another “kingdom”? That is the question that faced King William last week.