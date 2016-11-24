May you live in dangerous times... Trump and the rise of the right wing in America

Comment

Well, we all got it wrong. Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton. And he did so with so little in the way of moral, intellectual and material resources. He didn’t have the backing of his party, and much less Hollywood star power.

Hillary on the other hand had the support of her husband, a popular former president of the US, and Barack and Michelle Obama, arguably the most charismatic First Couple since Jackie and John F. Kennedy. Trump disrespected women, and his understanding of the complexities of the world was near zero.

How was a Donald Trump win possible in a country where conventional wisdom had it that no one on the extreme right or left could ever win the presidency?

The rise of the right wing in Europe and America is caused by two developments. One is the propagation of the seductive but false idea that there existed a pure European or American ethic that, over the years, has been diluted by growing multiculturalism.

This is a myth, for there was never a time when there was a single, pure and coherent culture in America or Europe. In both contexts, there was always a mixture of nationalities, ethnicities and religions.

At times, these groups co-operated, at other times they were in open or subdued conflict, and, quite often, the illusion of a single culture was achieved through oppression of other cultural groups. So the appearance of encroachment on a pure ethic is really groups that had been dominated for years increasingly claiming their space.

The other, strangely enough, is increasing intolerance of reasonable and moderate views. Robert Hughes, in his book The Fraying of America, shows how the extreme right and extreme left have increasingly made it difficult to have a reasonable discussion.

The left, he argues, dismisses those who hold different views as fascists or likens them to Hitler. The right labels reasonable views coming from the left as communistic and likens proponents to Joseph Stalin.

Thus a reasonable Republican president such as George Herbert Bush, who had even called for capitalism with a human face, was seen by the left as personifying an extreme right wing agenda.

And during Barack Obama’s presidency, the right wing, now supported by a neo-anarchist group calling itself the Tea Party, labelled every reasonable proposal by the president part of a communist agenda.

Common sense proposals like having background checks on gun buyers or extending healthcare to poor people were all seen as part of Obama’s plan to make America a communist state.

Robert Hughes was right; democracy is predicated on reasonable people being able to debate issues, being able to see where the other is coming from, being able to empathise with their opponents, and being able to understand that, though they hold different views, they all want the best for everyone.

This implicit tenet of democracy is violated when people debate from inflexible ideological positions, and when they are driven by deeply seated but unreasonable beliefs, including the belief that they alone are right.

So it is possible that Trump may have benefited from this increasingly undemocratic atmosphere. Independents, people who vote for candidates who speak to their current issues, and not according to party ideology, may have felt that Trump said things they were unable to say. They may not have agreed with Trump on everything, but he did strike a chord on some issues.