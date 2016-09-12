This Rohingya thing puzzles me; I who am, after all, the sixth cousin of Queen Elizabeth

Comment

The whole world witnessed last week how Kofi Annan was received with derision by large sections of people in Myanmar. He was in that country to try and bring some sanity to an ongoing argument in that country about the fate of a Muslim group called the Rohingya.

These are a people who have been shunned by the majority Buddhist Burmese because they are considered outright outsiders, a people with strange customs and religious beliefs.

The Rohingya themselves claim they belong where they are and want to be given the same rights as the other Burmese nationals.

It is a story that has its place right in the heart of mankind from since before time. People will move, and there is nothing anyone can do about that. They will move of their own volition because they want to go to a better place, where the proverbial pastures are greener.

They will move because what brought them where they currently find themselves has ceased to exist. The land has lost its former fertility; the flora and fauna have shrivelled into thorny and skeletal silhouettes; the surrounding neighbours have lost their ancient hospitality.

Others will move because their lives are simply no longer safe where they are, because old grudges have exploded into murderous warfare and practically everyone who can get away is on the run.

If you look at the world atlas, you will realise how immense this kind of repopulation has been across the world over the millennia. Even nations, countries and societies we may be tempted to think of as having been there all the time will give you the lie.

How much racial remixing was done before we can comfortably say Caucasians were settled as a people type? Where did the Celtic races emerge from before they moved into Hibernia and surrounding shores? If Africa is the cradle of humanity, how did all those who left it when it became too hot to stay in the tropics lose their skin colour?

Aah! We can go on with this speculation till all the races melt into one, and we may never get any wiser for it. It is easier to settle for the simplifying belief that everyone came from elsewhere, and that I, Jenerali, am sixth cousin to the Queen of England.

This is a very safe proposition because I do not envisage a tribal war between the Queen’s kraal and mine over ancestral land that Cousin Liz may want to reclaim from my side of the clan. She is a sensible old lady, and seems to understand that Balmoral is much better than my lean-to in Mbezi Beach.

But with the Rohingyas, it is different, you see. They are right there in the hair of good Buddhist Burmese. And being Muslim and all doesn’t help. Even the old campaigner Aung San Suu Kyi, who now runs her country’s government in all but name, says the very name Rohingya represents a concept the Burmese cannot admit. And that is unacceptable.

Just what happened to the good old days when certain truths were held to be “self-evident, among them that freedom is indivisible, that it is either everywhere or nowhere?

That it is not possible in Aung San’s country for a celebration of this brave woman’s achievements to take place at the same time as she condones the suffering of her compatriots simply because they came from elsewhere a long time ago.

But then this is a cynical world in which what works takes precedence over what is right. Never mind that what works today may not work tomorrow, because to many “realists,” tomorrow never comes.