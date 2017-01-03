The poor will remain poor and the rich will probably get richer; Happy New Year all!

Comment

There is something about this period in between years that keeps deceiving us into believing that we are on the cusp of some significant transformation. Or that we are about to complete some momentous task or other.

Just because we are at the end of a December and at the beginning of a January. But we’ve been here before and know (or should know) that it is anything but.

I suspect the intellectual lethargy that allows for this feeble thinking is caused by all the excess we wallow in round about this time of the year.

It has always been a time for excessive eating, excessive drinking, excessive partying and excessive nonsense. By indulging in this extraordinary substance abuse, we intoxicate our bodies, and the vapours released by our bodies go to poison our minds so we cannot think straight. We even make what we call New Year resolutions.

But we are soon disabused, every year, though we fail to draw any wisdom from that process. By the time we hit July, we realise that the year has grown old and we are none the wiser for it and that all our pledges, plans and promises have gone with the wind.

I intend to make it easier for you: There is no impending change on the horizon, we are stuck in familiar territory, and that can be a good thing or a very bad thing indeed.

If you are broke today, you can be sure you’ll be broke next week unless Santa Claus loses his way and knocks on your door. Keep it locked.

The people who used to cheat you in the past will continue to cheat you in the New Year, and beyond, especially if they are politicians and they know you believe them when they say they are there to serve you and you don’t even ask how do they then bribe you so that you may let them serve you.

The poor will remain poor, maybe get poorer, and the rich will remain rich, maybe get richer.

The former will be comforted by the thought that the latter will find it harder to enter the kingdom of heaven than a camel to pass through the eye of a needle, but the latter will not mind because their kingdom is in the here-and-now.

Still, the poor will throng all the prayer houses that are mushrooming all over the place and whose main message is that faith will make you rich. To make that promise a reality, you will be told to give generously to your local prophet, or whatever title he/she has given himself/herself.

(Rapidly, the prophet and his/her spouse graduate from the motor-bike they came riding when they first arrived to a second-hand Corolla, then to a brand-new Lexus, then to a helicopter. By the grace of God, of course, and let all people say Amen.)

None of this will change, save to become worse. If you notice perchance that there is an uncanny similarity between these prayer-house thugs and your political salesman, it is no coincidence; you are looking at two faces of the same con act that has installed itself in our midst and which feeds on the gullibility, credulity and downright stupidity of large numbers of our people.

It will not change next week or the next.