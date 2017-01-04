The truth is that President Magufuli upholds the rule of law

Comment

Tanzania's President John Magufuli. FILE PHOTO | DANIEL HAYDUK | AFP

Writing in The EastAfrican (“Critical minds have a hard time with JPM”), one Ansbert Ngurumo creates an impression of a gross departure in the application of the principle of the rule of law in Tanzania, specifically with regards to the freedom of expression, which is provided for under article 18 of the Constitution.

I see it as an obligation to be part of the said “critical minds” from a legal point of view and indeed to contribute my knowledge to the debate provoked by what I see as a poorly researched article.

It is important to note the irony here is that by writing his article, the writer is in fact enjoying that right that he feels the state is abridging.

The laws cited in the article were enacted by the parliament of Tanzania in an open and transparent manner by the highest organ of representation in the country and, indeed we all are, by virtue of Article 26 of the Constitution, duty bound to observe the laws.

Cases pending in court were also mentioned and I would not, owing to legal professional ethics, wish to discuss their merits as has my friend because that may be interpreted to mean contempt of court, which is against the law. It is thus disturbing to say Tanzania is intolerant of the freedoms when one can freely discuss pending court cases in an open forum.

While we spend millions of shillings of taxpayers’ money to maintain parliament and to enact laws, it is fallacious to see the execution of those laws by the executive and the interpretation of the same by the judiciary as provided for by the Constitution as being a departure from rather than compliance and administration of justice.

It would have made a significant argument if there were arbitrary arrests without any basis of law or that there were detentions without trial on record.

Arraigning a person for a supposed breach of law is part of the administration of justice, where among other rights one is provided an opportunity of legal representation and the enjoyment of the rules of natural justice that no one be judge in his own case and the right to be heard nemo iudex in causa sua (you can’t be a judge of your own case) and audi alterampartem (obligation to listen to the other side) respectively.

Otherwise, how does one test the laws we have in force and have enacted in a transparent manner by the highest level of democratic representation and at a cost?

Finally, no freedoms even in the most liberal countries are absolute and without a duty.

The European Convention, for example, provides that “everyone has the right to freedom of expression” but the Convention adds a limitation clause empowering governments for, among other reasons, the interests of national security, preserving public safety and for the prevention of disorder or crime, to restrict the freedom.

It is thus the courts well constituted within a proper jurisdiction and in their enjoyment of their jealously guarded doctrine of the independence of the judiciary that can decide in context whether a “dream” amounts to a crime as provided by law or otherwise.

I see no cause for concern in that respect, contrary to Mr Ngurumo’s politicised comments. My only concern is the temptation by some to try to justify our own anarchy by interfering with the due process of law and choosing for convenience purposes and possible partisan considerations to highlight what we perceive to be state anarchy.

On a final note, no one in Tanzania is denied a right to move to court to have it interpret any provision of the laws of the land one feels there is a need to do so.