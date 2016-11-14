The dangers of a single story: Why I wanted Trump to win

Comment

Frederick Golooba-Mutebi

For the past 18 months, while many people in my circles wouldn’t stop talking about politics in America and the fortunes of the two presidential candidates, I studiously ignored what was going on, except when I couldn’t (on a very few occasions.)

Sometimes people would ask me whom I supported. Each time the question struck me as curious. I did not feel it was my place to support or oppose a presidential candidate in a country I neither live in nor visit that often. I know all about the so-called American Dream and the opportunities migrating there opens up for many who go there with nothing. It has never tempted me enough to want to go there and stay.

I have preferred to stay right here in Africa and watch it evolve. Despite the wars, the hunger, the poverty, underdevelopment and associated challenges, I am not about to leave. And thinking and talking about these things keeps me busy enough not to want to concern myself with whoever people in distant places want to rule their countries. This will not go down well with peddlers of the argument that what happens in America affects all of us, who believe it so strongly as to preoccupy themselves with who was going to be that country’s next president.

Is it actually true that what happens in America affects all of us? Economists and international relations specialists are capable of deploying technical and other arguments about things such as trade, aid and inter-state relations to try to convince one that it indeed does. However, let’s go a little local and examine what happens inside Africa on a day-to-day basis.

I have lived through several American administrations and watched what goes on in Africa long enough to know that what has happened on the continent over the past 50 years or so of Independence has had far less to do with who was at the helm in America than what the various African leaders who have been in power at one or other moment chose to do with the power and authority they had seized by force or been entrusted with.

If in Africa thousands of women die in childbirth each year; if those who survive lose their babies within the first few years of their existence to preventable diseases; if primary schoolchildren study under trees, have no textbooks and are taught by teachers who never know when their salaries will be paid; if agriculture remains at the subsistence level and measures to modernise it are ad hoc and unco-ordinated; if health care is rudimentary, with health facilities having not even the most basic medicines; if public infrastructure has been falling apart for decades with little attempt at repair and maintenance, that has nothing to do with politics in America.

It does have everything to do with our own internal weaknesses and failures, however much we may want to live in denial. There are, of course, some countries where things are better than elsewhere. It still proves the point that causes of failure and, consequently, solutions thereto, are to be found over here in Africa, not in America.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

But even as I sought to steer clear of discussions about who should or should not be president of the US and whether Donald Trump was a suitable candidate, quietly I hoped that the man whom one American analyst described as “this wretched, ignorant, dangerous part-time clown and full time sociopath” and “buffoon”, would win.

There are good reasons for this. One was the degree to which mainstream American and other media had gone to demonise Trump and claim that were he to win, the result would amount to “a disaster,” not only for the US, but for the whole world. The claims reminded me of Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s warning about the dangers of a single story.

It was obvious that they did not approve of his background, his history, and whatever he was saying on the campaign trail, including what he had said long before he decided to run for office. They had therefore decided and were out to convince others that Trump was not presidential material. Interestingly, many American would-be voters seemed happy to ignore this one-sided assessment, the single story they felt did not define their preferred candidate.

Meanwhile, back here in Africa, many were happy to repeat the negative views of mainstream media and jump onto the anti-Trump bandwagon. Well, the man has now won, endorsed by ordinary and not-so-ordinary Americans up and down their country.

I remain sceptical of the view that he will be a disaster for the rest of us whose day-to-day lives are bound to remain the same regardless of the political choices Americans make and have made over the years. In the meantime, I’ll sit back and watch the live experiment millions of Americans have started by electing a man who some doubted had what it takes to be their president.