A brave new world is coming, are we ready?

Comment

We like to think we’re relatively well-informed. That we have a solid grasp of events and trends around us. Then we suddenly realise that we don’t. That there are whole worlds around us about which we are completely ignorant.

That is how I felt listening to a man called Nick Davies this past week, who happens to head the work on society and innovation at the World Economic Forum. And who was one of the most thought-provoking people I’ve encountered in a long time.

He was talking about what is termed the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The first three being driven by steam, electricity and information technology, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is the expansion of digital and other technologies from the communications sector into almost every area of human endeavour.

In some ways, the merging of digital and other technologies with human capabilities. The breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

The arrival of new computing technologies with quantum computing no longer only the theoretical musings of physicists and science fiction writers.

The movement of artificial reality, mixed reality, virtual reality from film and the gaming community into our day-to-day lives. The advances in neurotechnology, allowing for mergers of our own capabilities with artificial capabilities. The expansion of sensor networks.

It’s mind-boggling for technologically incompetent people like me.

What Nick Davies was trying to get us to see was three things:

First, that the point isn’t to get all geeky about specific technologies, but to think of them in terms of systems.

Second, to understand that debates on these systems are so far extremely limited — to the defence industry and private-sector companies that fund their development, and of course, their developers.

None of which are as yet as aware as they should be of the ethical, moral and other biases built into them. Contrary to what is often asserted, technologies aren’t neutral.

And, of course, most of these systems are completely outside of appropriate governance frameworks. Yes, of course, many Northern governments are racing to regulate one emerging system after another. But the truth of the matter is that existing governance institutions are simply not fit for purpose.

In short, just like every other technological revolution, the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be marked by embedded bias, profound differences in access and thus equally profound questions of power.

It will create completely new inequalities while enhancing old ones. While it will obviously increase capabilities on all sides, not all sides have the knowledge or are even present where discussions are taking place on what shifts we should anticipate and actively shape.