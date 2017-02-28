Technology is beautiful, but are we really ready for the attack of the killer toasters?

Comment

Elsie Eyakuze. PHOTO | FILE

The robots are coming! I have spent the month worrying about the future of my generation, as one does, and wondering where our security and prosperity is going to spring from when articles about automation begin to mushroom everywhere.

It turns out that I can love technology and fear its applications at the same time. In this case, while it is appealing to imagine a world where everything from medicine to transportation to stuff is going to be made excellent and widely available, it also means redefining what work will be, for humans.

As it is, Tanzania is trying to turn itself into an industrialised nation. I just cannot see how we are going to pull it off in the current conditions but if you add in automation’s role in manufacturing our slim chance becomes even slimmer.

I look over at Rwanda and marvel at the technological forwardness of their various development strategies and wonder if we could borrow some of that vision.

As a country, our survival in a highly competitive global economy seems precarious to me, especially if our public education system remains out of touch with the skills needed for this modern life.

As a continent, things look grim, especially with daily reports of drowning immigrants and the lengths we will go to get to Europe.

In the meantime, the robots are coming. To be honest, I am optimistic that, generally speaking, we will be protected from many of the troubles these ‘bots are going to bring with them by virtue of our low consumption of technology. Just trying to type this article was a feat of resilience in a city where we may have beautiful glass-fronted buildings but a brief spell of rain will overwhelm the electrical infrastructure.

Early adopters must be so frustrated: Buying smart appliances here is a risky business. This is why we will survive the revolution; when smart homes and voice-activated appliances are busy overthrowing their human overlords in Japan and the US, we will probably just be inconvenienced by the loss of the Internet. Maybe.

Back to the problem at hand: Jobs. It is no secret that the golden age of employment is long over in Tanzania. It is always instructive to listen to Generation Independence: The way they tell it, with a bit of reading and writing back in the middle of last century, the government would practically throw a job at you.

Makes sense, we needed to administer a country and we were starting from scratch. Also something about there only being 10 million Tanzanians at the time. Now here we are at quadruple the number with a youth that doesn’t really see their destiny as involving hoe in hand.

I can’t see us making the leap from our villages to a world that is moving away from expensive human labour with any ease. Predictably, it was actually Donald Trump who put this fear in me. His campaign promises to the disenfranchised and underemployed Americans who voted for him and supported him revolve around bringing jobs back to America.

I think it is particularly evil to make promises of wellbeing to people who are suffering and who don’t know as much as you do about the realities of the global economy... Although admittedly, the world is still learning how much Mr Trump knows about the global economy.

In that same vein, whenever old people and people in leadership exhort the youth of Tanzania to study and work hard, I find myself dissatisfied with the overall thrust of the argument. It is the improbability of it all: 2017 is nothing like 1964, that linear dream of a perfect life is gone.

Just as American jobs are under siege by automation so are potential Tanzanian ones – and we never even got a chance to move past the heavily industrialised stage.