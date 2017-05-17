Let’s face it, we killed those children in Arusha; we’re a society of murderers

Comment

In times of tragic events, we all tend to close ranks, huddle together and grieve and/or commiserate. It happens all the time when we lose loved ones through one of the so many exits that exist for us to join the hereafter.

Many a time, almost luckily, we can at least say we are gathered to celebrate a “life well lived”, when an octogenarian dies, which is surely a sign of necessary expiry, succumbing to the unforgiving diktat of biology. But even then, people will still talk of the “untimely death” of the man or woman who was pushing ninety.

It is all in order, because when we really love someone, there is no appropriate time for them to die. It becomes even more difficult when there is a feeling amongst those mourning that the person they are sending off was still useful and could have continued contributing to the welfare of society.

We know of a few early deaths and the sense of loss felt by those around them, such as when a vibrant political star is cut down by an assassin’s bullet, such as John Kennedy or his younger brother, Robert. Or, as is the case with Martin Luther King, or Malcolm X. It could be an artiste, such as John Lennon, or, long before him, Sam Cooke.

There is something about youth that is incompatible with death. Youth is the time of blossoming, the space in one’s life when the flower opens up its brightest petals to the sun and, with a smile, kisses the sky. It is no time to die. Though the Grim Reaper be ugly whenever and wherever he reaps, he is particularly hideous when he wreaks havoc among babies and children.

That is what happened a few days ago in Arusha, when a road accident claimed scores of young lives, most of them small school children in a horrendous and heartbreaking massacre that left the country reeling. It is even more harrowing when one fails to escape the thought that it could all have been averted if people had done their work, if everybody had scrupulously observed the dos and don'ts involved in the transportation of such delicate souls.

We may not want to accept it, but the daily carnage on our roads, to say nothing of the many ferry sinkings and other causes of unnecessary deaths, are attributable to poor governance practices that we have allowed to take hold in our midst. It is as if life has no value to ourselves and those who handle our very souls on a daily basis.

When MV Bukoba sank in 1996, what was revealed were shocking levels of irresponsibility in all departments that had anything to do with that ferryboat to the extent it seemed that everybody seemed to studiously avoid doing what they were supposed to do.

We vowed never to let that happen again, but as usual these were mere words pronounced in sombre tones in the hushed atmosphere of the funeral services, and never translated into action against people who hold human life in such contempt.

Of course, the violent deaths of these children at such tender ages serve to work us up mainly because of their absolute youth and the loss of unfulfilled potential.

They were just stepping out into the world when they met their terrible fate. But the deaths will not wake us up to the reality that we are badly governed, badly run and badly transported. For changing that is a monumental task that no one seems to be equal to.

I have often wondered where our priorities are placed. A person charged with the responsibility to drive seventy or eighty passengers in a bus over a distance of 500 kilometres and another who carries a hundred goats, sheep or cattle are seen as just drivers, going over a certain distance, carrying some cargo. They may even be paid the same wages and their welfare issues may be treated with the same seriousness, or lack thereof.

It is the same way we treat people who we choose to lead us. For a kilo of sugar and another of flour we choose people to hold offices that will seriously affect our lives, and who sometimes lead us straight to our deaths, whether these deaths be dramatic or not. Who cares?