Are we being told to shut the hell up whatever happens to us?

Comment

We still have in our governance systems anachronistic positions that can only serve to remind us that a long time ago we used to be under colonial rule.

The British, and before them the Germans, ruled over Tanganyika between the late 1880s and the early 1960s. But it was the British who have left their imprint on us to this day. This must be because, one, they were the last to leave, and two, they stayed for much longer than their cousins from the banks of the Rhine.

So we have the vestiges of British colonial rule called district commissioners and regional commissioners, who are sometimes called governors. They sit in the district and regional headquarters and rule like suzerains over the areas allotted to them on behalf of their boss, who is the president of Tanzania, who sits in Dar es Salaam although his seat is supposed to be in Dodoma.

The problem with these individuals is, they do not seem to know exactly what they are supposed to do. Much of the time, anyways. As a result they find themselves engaging in frankly embarrassing activities that do nothing to commend them as serious people doing honest work.

One of them has this past week been engaging in like silliness. He ordered the arrest and prosecution of a young newsman in the Arusha region who had had the audacity to file stories and pictures of tens of citizens in one locality who had demonstrated demanding that their water supply, which had been interrupted, be restored.

That was enough to make the district authorities under the DC decide to apprehend the uppity young troublemaker and charge him with “sedition.” I saw the report on TV, and all I saw were men, women and youngsters marching and carrying placard calling for President John Magufuli to intervene and help them get their water back. Water, not beer, mark you, and their demo looked straightforward enough to me.

I have heard of many things that have been invented by the media, including the inexplicable poverty that our people suffer in the midst of plenty, but, honestly, a group of villagers of all ages saying they want their water supply back did not look like something someone had Photoshopped.

Unless the journalist had paid a motley group of actors and made them impersonate the peasants in the locality, in which case he would qualify for an Oscar next year.

Unfortunately for us, this is not acting, this is not Hollywood, these were not actors… instead, these are the realities in which poor Tanzanians continue to wallow.

It defies logic, but it is true. It is like we are being told to shut up even when speaking out would help our rulers realise that we are being pinched when we say we are.

Many years ago, some bigwig in the government was quoted as saying that any district governor who reported that his/her area was without food would lose his/her job.

He must have thought he was really smart, the idiot, only people died without being reported.

Although (but probably because) I was once one of the people I’m discussing here, I know that these officials are seriously misplaced, and that in turn they seriously misplace their priorities.

The colonial DC was not sent anywhere to oversee development, rather to supervise plunder. The modern DC is a hybrid animal, not allowed to plunder but unfit to do anything else. So he/she goes looking for something to do. And this is the result.

The reporter in Arusha is not alone in his tribulations. Earlier in the week, the story was on the arrest of the director of JamiiForums, an online platform that discusses news, issues and trends. His problem? He had failed to name his pen-named contributors who had been irking the authorities.