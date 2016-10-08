Surprise, surprise, Yahoo is in bed with Big Brother and I’m going back to snail mail...

Comment

When George Orwell wrote his terrifying novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, he was as much predicting the future as he was cataloguing what was and what had been.

Published in 1949, it is the story of the kind of darkness that engulfs a society ruled by fear and mistrust.

There is the omnipresence of Big Brother, the mystical unseen ruler represented by a huge television screen ubiquitous in all buildings that watches everyone without itself being watched, because there is nothing to watch. In fact, there is also a lingering feeling that Big Brother himself could be fictitious. The whole system is woven around a web of lies and cynical misrepresentations.

Even the man who presents himself to two young lovers as an opponent of the suffocating tyranny turns out to be a sham, but not before the young friends have thoroughly exposed themselves as traitors to the regime, the consequences of which crime you do not want to imagine.

“Orwellian” is the adjective we were left with from this novel as well as the other stories written by this English author, including the better known Animal Farm. The terror is vividly conveyed by new fangled terms such as “memory hole,” “thoughtcrime,” “stopcrime,” “thoughtpolice” and others that make up the glossary of Newspeak, the official language of the realm.

Orwell (real name Eric Arthur Blair) had plenty of deception to draw from. He was a disillusioned former Marxist who had watched the idealism of the early days of the Soviet Union descend into unfettered authoritarianism, and experienced first-hand the betrayals suffered by the republicans during the Spanish Civil War.

Although most critics credit Stalinism with the inspiration for 1984 and Animal Farm, the moral of these stories is applicable right across the globe, everywhere and every time rulers want to tighten the noose around their subjects.

Espionage and surveillance have always been used by governments to keep tabs on people and organisations they do not trust, and these can include anyone and anything from loony political parties to loose-tongued academics or lean-faced fakirs with long beards.

The McCarthy era in the United States was probably as nasty as the Soviet Gulag, and many African, Asian and Latin American governments are still involving themselves in massive violations of personal privacy in the name of so-called national security, which sometimes is Newspeak for the personal interests of certain individuals and groups.

So, when it is revealed that a corporate behemoth like Yahoo is literally working for the American Big Brother, one wonders whether to laugh or cry. To laugh, because that is something we should all have known, or at least suspected — and not only with Yahoo but with all the other big data handlers too.

It would be worrying if it were revealed that the American government — or your government, wherever you are — passed up the opportunity to gather intelligence that was so readily available just because they were overly sensitive about issues of propriety. Governments have the duty to defend their countries and people, and this cannot be done without a certain amount of snooping.

But you have to wonder whether too much nosiness doesn’t leave the ordinary citizen naked and vulnerable to all sorts of attacks. We all know that governments are crawling with crooks, and some of these are not people you would like to be able to tell what you had for lunch.

So, when Yahoo says glibly that it is a law-abiding American company, what are we expected to make of it? That being a good corporate citizen, it is supposed to hand over to government all that the latter wants to know about the thinking of everybody?

As more data handlers are caught with their pants down, we will get to know exactly who has been jumping into bed with their government and that may not be too reassuring for those who would like to whisper to their correspondents without Big Brother any the wiser.