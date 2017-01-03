The year we failed to stop pornography online but detained Max Melo

Comment

Elsie Eyakuze. PHOTO | FILE

Do you remember the Y2K scares? When all the doomsayers were convinced computers would crash the world because they wouldn’t recognise the year after 1999 due to programming issues?

It all seems laughable now in our lives of pocket computers and self-driving cars and quantum physics, but at the time what did we really know?

With the year 2016 I think we have finally left the 20th century in the past and entered fully into this new age of information and astounding technology... after dithering on the threshold for so long. We are in for an interesting ride.

For the longest time historians have characterised human periods by the revolutionary technology that defined them. You got your Stone Age and your Bronze Age and your Iron Age and so on and so forth to the Industrial Age and what we seem to be terming the Information Age, the now.

I’ll take it; Canada just passed a law making broadband Internet access a basic right for its citizens. I know that’s on the progressive end of things especially as I come from a country where life-sustaining resources are still a challenge – potable water, rural electrification, safe childbirth. Still, it is what it is, a precursor of the world we so strive to survive in.

In this Information Age two things happened in 2016 that characterise the yin and yang of it. The first was the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States last November. The second was the arrest and detainment of the Jamii Forum’s Maxence Melo by Tanzanian police in December on various charges, with the aid of the odious repressive legislation. The main struggle of this age is for control of knowledge and choice itself.

The Social Media Act was sold to the Tanzanian public as a way to protect innocent young minds from online filth, to curb child pornography, to catch evildoers who were trying to steal our monies electronically.

Security and morality excuses for crushing liberties is an ancient argument that needs nothing more than to play on our fears to seem valid. As expected, it isn’t the child pornographers nor real villains who are being caught in the dragnet; it is people who chose unfettered speech and political dialogue to be their life’s work.

What Jamii Forum’s role has been in the expansion of the political dialogue in Tanzania is best left to someone’s dissertation.

What I will say is that it is a product of this time, with the vigour of youth and a belief in a future forged not upon geriatric paranoia so much as upon the possibilities of competition, collaboration, more.

Most particularly, it has allowed free speech to demonstrate that people, left to their own devices, and most especially individually, can be intelligent and challenging. This was an emergence.

At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Trump Presidency. Have you heard the term “post-factual world” yet?

It explains how an electorate, even the “vaunted” American one, can be persuaded to vote against its own interests by means that have to do with the manipulation of information. To be honest, who would care if it wasn’t for the fact that the most bellicose nation in the world is about to enthrone a demagogue who thinks that nuclear escalation is a good idea?

And so the year has brought two baptisms by fire, one local, one with geopolitical nuclear ramifications, both a gift of this threshold year. When I consider the magnitude of the challenges that this age is beginning to present – and we haven’t even talked about inequality or the environment yet – I get excited.