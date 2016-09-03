Something is rotten in the state of Uganda when we applaud mugging

Comment

Usually, when bad luck befalls a person, the public are expected to sympathise. And if you have negative feelings about the victim, the most you are expected to do is keep quiet.

Even convicts in prison expect sympathy from the public; no wonder religion urges us to visit prisons. So when four Ugandan MPs were mugged last week in South Africa, the public reaction was somewhat shocking.

About 99 per cent of the people who reacted publicly after the Daily Monitor broke the story were overjoyed that armed thugs had robbed our legislators at gunpoint, leaving them destitute at a cheap lodging in Jo’burg.

The MPs were going to visit some fertiliser factory and for understandable reasons, avoided hotels befitting their status, instead booking into a $59/night joint, where the thugs found them and robbed them of everything.

But what kind of malice has crept into our hearts that we celebrate when fellow Ugandans are assaulted abroad? Have the hard times currently engulfing the country turned Ugandans’ hearts from flesh to stone?

The mess in South Sudan has badly affected the earnings of many people as our exports there have declined by something like 90 per cent. While the traders are directly affected, the same applies to the farmers who supply them and of course the transporters who ferry the goods to South Sudan. Everybody else is ultimately affected because the purchasing power in the economy has generally gone down.

But the banks are not about to write off anybody’s loan just because times are bad. The result is a generally bad mood in the country.

Now it is common knowledge that a Ugandan MP, like other VIPs, gets a per diem of $520 a day while out of the country on official business. So when they book into a $60 hotel, they remain with $460 to use on food, taxis, communications and of course saving.

But when angry Ugandan read that the MPs booked a $60 room, the quick assumption is that they were attempting to save $460. Those who set the $520 rate probably expect an MP to stay in a $150 room and above. So what happened is that the poor MPs were only trying to make $90 off the accommodation per day.

But who wants all that calculation? The people who earn about $100 a month like teachers and policemen see the MPs as mean, rich fellows who shouldn’t sleep in dingy lodges abroad.

The timing of the mugging could not have been worse. The same week it had just been confirmed that every MP was to get some $43,000 to buy a car for use for five years.

Again the public suspect that most MPs will at most spend $15,000 on a car and use the rest on other “important” things like financing constituents’ weddings and funerals. And MPs are some of the few unfortunate people whose monthly package is frequently publicised by the media.

So is it justifiable for the Ugandan public to celebrate the fact that their honourable representatives were mugged and their cash and other valuables taken? If times are hard, is it right to get angry at the leaders who have an opportunity to make an extra buck? It is a matter of opinion.