‘Should we make satire a legal requirement in media Bills?’ Hey, you must be joking

Comment

Elsie Eyakuze. PHOTO | FILE

After British citizens had voted for Brexit, something unexpected happened. A handful of interviews with Brexit supporters recorded them regretting their decision quite openly. It was surprising to see them admit to ignorance of the issues at hand, and even ignorance about the importance of their choice at the polls.

I found it quite reassuring, to be honest: Politics can be farcical, but how many times do we admit to having got it wrong, as voters? Unfortunately, there was an underlying refrain about the role of the media in “helping” people to make uninformed choices.

Of course, this opened up a new can of worms about the role of the media. The media has really had a bit of a rough ride this year.

Another flashpoint was the outcome of the American election. Leaving aside the strange architecture of US presidential elections, it is the media that has been put at the centre of things. Looking back on recent elections in the region, again the theme of the role of the media comes up.

If even half of the things that were said about the role of the media are true, then there are at least two things to sit down and think about.

I do think that media can exhibit bias. It does not matter how professional the media house in question is; because it is made up of a community of people, it will have some subjective preferences. This is not a bad thing in itself: A bias towards “objectivity,” for example, makes the better media houses good at their jobs by requiring them to look at no less than two perspectives on any given story.

Activist media arouses a sense of agency at the cost of objectivity, which is honest so long as one does not pretend otherwise.

What I have trouble with is the idea of blaming the media for the choices that we end up making – especially the political ones. That is the one step too far in terms of abdicating personal responsibility. As much as journalism is wonderful and a cornerstone of our society, I don’t know that we should rely on it 100 per cent to be the source of all our opinions.

Having said that, there is one form of media that probably outshines the rest in terms of reliability: Satire.

Back in the good old days before we passed the Media Services Bill, in fact long before the Fifth Administration of the Republic of Tanzania was even a twinkle in a politician’s eye, there was a comedy show.

Daring for its time, it made absolute mincemeat out of its victims, who included government officials and politicians of various stripes. It was a wonderful way to shake off the dust and reconsider the happenings of the week.

How were we to know that we were living in a golden age of freedom of expression?

The best gift that satire shows give is a level of analysis of society’s foibles that disarm the worst impulse there is: That of taking oneself too seriously. There is probably nothing more dangerous to the body politic than people who take things too seriously.

When our politicians can exploit that tendency in us as a collective, strange things start to happen. For starters, we start to take our media too seriously and don’t consider fact-checking for ourselves. We forget that media has to simplify a very complex reality in order to make it palatable.